Two big Wabash Valley high school football rivals meet at 7 p.m. today in a game that could go a long way toward deciding a conference championship.
There’s also a significant game in Terre Haute, but this contest in question is West Vigo at Northview, in which the winner will be 2-0 in Western Indiana Conference West standings and have no worse than a share of the lead.
The Vikings are 3-0 overall, and got their WIC season off to a successful start with a come-from-behind win at Greencastle last week. The Knights are just 1-2, but they also won their conference opener on the road at Sullivan and showed signs of being ready to roll.
West Vigo is 0-6 against coach Mark Raetz, not having beaten Northview since a 12-0 decision back in 2012. Tonight’s game is also the dedication of Northview’s Jerry Anderson Field.
In other games tonight:
• Attica (3-0, 2-0) at Parke Heritage (3-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. — Obviously this game has huge implications in the Wabash River Conference, as well as the Class A poll (the Wolves are sixth, the Red Ramblers 10th). Both teams have beaten Seeger, Parke Heritage more impressively, and the Wolves probably haven’t forgotten that the Ramblers ended their season in sectional play a year ago.
• Linton (2-1) at North Vermillion (3-0), 7 p.m. — You wouldn’t think two schools two hours apart would become rivals, but frequent meetings in Class A regional play developed mutual admiration between the two programs. The Falcons probably think it’s their turn to win pretty soon — Linton was their only loss before the Class A championship game a year ago — while the Miners are making plans to achieve their perennial goal of playing on Thanksgiving weekend.
• Sullivan (1-2, 0-1) at North Putnam (3-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. — The Golden Arrows may be ready to explode and get back in the WIC race, and this would be a good weekend for that to happen. The Cougars have been tough, making up big deficits in at least two of their wins.
• Seeger (1-2, 0-2) at Riverton Parke (1-2, 1-1), 7 p.m. — One of these teams will get a nice boost for their rest of their season by winning tonight. The Patriots were 41-18 winners last year at West Lebanon.
• Marshall (1-1) at South Vermillion (2-1), 7:30 p.m. — This interstate game produced an 8-7 win for the Lions a year ago and might be another nail-biter. Marshall’s 6-foot-5 Lance Rees is getting major college looks, and he’s not even the Lions’ tallest receiver.
• North Central (0-3) at Indiana Deaf School (0-0), 1 p.m. Saturday — The rebuilding Thunderbirds added this game recently against the Deaf Hoosiers, who for some reason are playing for the first time this fall.
In Illinois:
• Paris (2-0, 2-0) at Lawrenceville (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m. CDT — The Tigers have already played two tough Little Illini Conference teams. The Indians aren’t quite to that level yet, although they’re getting closer.
• Robinson (1-1, 1-0) at Flora (2-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. CDT — The host Wolves have been the surprise team of the LIC so far. The Maroons could take over that distinction themselves with a road win.
• Newton (1-1, 0-1) at Casey (0-2, 0-2), 7 p.m. CDT — The Warriors’ schedule is pretty front-loaded: neither of their opponents so far has lost yet. Newton’s setback was a one-pointer at Paris, so this won’t be easy for Casey either.
• Fithian-Oakwood (1-1) vs. OPH (0-2) at Oblong, 7 p.m. CDT — Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville has scheduled ambitiously. This week’s foe blew out traditional power Warrensburg-Latham last week.
• Abingdon-Avon (1-1) at Martinsville (0-2), 7 p.m. CDT Saturday — Bluestreaks have plenty of fortitude; could use more players.
