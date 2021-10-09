Vikings hold off South Vermillion 2-1 for sectional title

A West Vigo team just returning to full strength held off a South Vermillion team having one of its best seasons ever in boys high school soccer Saturday afternoon, the Vikings prevailing 2-1 in a match that left one team in tears and the other in ecstasy in the championship match of the Class 2A Monrovia Sectional.
A first-half goal by Viking senior Ethan Parsons, his first ever, put West Vigo ahead to stay, but the Wildcats got within 2-1 at the midpoint of the second half and were threatening pretty much the rest of the way.
Coach Brady Cole of the Vikings said after the match that he'd had a good feeling about it.
"I saw how much [the Vikings] were focused," he said. "We were all on the same page and on top of everything we needed to do."
So while the Wildcats were able to keep the dangerous Monte Walker off the scoreboard, it was Parsons who stepped in and made a big play.
The first half was in its 27th minute with both teams getting long-range shots that weren't rewarded. But then freshman Jaxson Kyrouac got the ball to Parsons, who found the back of the net for the first time in his career.
"That was my first one ever. It was crazy," said Parsons, a first-year Viking who transferred from Brownsburg. "It's nice to be part of this team; I get more opportunities."
"We were trying to get him [his first goal] against Owen Valley," Cole said, "but he got it today, and he worked for it."
"We got an unfortunate break with the first goal," South Vermillion coach Juan Montanez said later. "Our goalkeeper's line of sight was blocked."
Early in the second half, senior Ian Beaver — who, along with Walker, missed some games earlier this season — found himself in the box with some South Vermillion defenders. Beaver turned and got enough room to shoot, and the Vikings led 2-0. For awhile, that looked like a safe lead.
But in the 20th minute of the second half, South Vermillion's Bryce McLaren got the ball away from a Viking on a throw-in and launched a 35-yard shot that went in. Now the Wildcats were on the attack.
McLaren hit the crossbar after a pass from Daniel Foltz in the 31st minute and also had a shot saved by West Vigo's Bryce Corbett with about five minutes left. With a little more than a minute left, passes from Wyatt English and Foltz set up McLaren again, but again Corbett was there for the Vikings.
South Vermillion finished its season with three losses — two of them to West Vigo.
"It was a great season," Montanez agreed afterward, "and I'm very proud of everything we were able to do. It was a good benchmark to set.
"We gave everything we had," the coach continued. "We played pretty well, but that's the way sports are . . . I coached almost [West Vigo's] entire coaching staff when I was at West Vigo and our teams are very competitive."
It was the second sectional championship in the past three seasons for West Vigo (and South Vermillion was the runner-up two years ago too).
"The guys just stepped up from February on," Cole said. "Not many teams win sectionals with three or four freshmen starting."
Now the Vikings get to host a regional for the first time.
"It was fun having a lot of supporters out here, more than an hour from home," Parsons said. "I can't wait to go into the regional at home. It'll be even crazier then."
