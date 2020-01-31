West Vigo had had its share of close boys high school basketball games that didn't go in the Vikings' favor, so Friday night's 59-41 victory over Bloomington Lighthouse — on homecoming, no less — was a welcome respite.
"The kids did a nice job," coach Joe Boehler said after the game. "They had a great crowd behind them and I thought they played hard in all three phases of the game — offense, defense and they did a good job rebounding."
The visiting Lions came in with an 8-6 record, although very few of those 14 games had been against Indiana High School Athletic Association teams. They had a pair of big men — 6-foot-5 sophomore Zed Harbstreit and burly 6-3 senior Carson Smith — who gave West Vigo fits.
But Harbstreit and Smith didn't get untracked until the second half, and Friday night's game was decided in the second quarter.
West Vigo sped to a 6-0 lead in less than 90 seconds, but the Vikings may have relaxed temporarily at that point. They didn't score again for more than three minutes, by which time the Lions had come back to tie the score.
Zion Stephens and Sean Roberts hit 3-pointers to put the home team ahead for good, but it was still a 14-12 lead when the Lions' Blake Von Bokern got the first basket of the second quarter. But by the time the visitors scored again, a free throw by Harbstreit in the final minute of the first half, it was pretty much too late.
Dane Andrews got a rebound basket to make it 16-12, and Skyler Page hit a 3-pointer. Kaleb Hannahs got two baskets and a 3-pointer, with another basket by Andrews interspersed.
Page scored with a steal — Lighthouse had seven turnovers and only five field goal attempts in the quarter — and steals by Trenton Broderick and Page again set up two free throws and a basket by Ethan Burgess. Then Roberts added a free throw to make the score 35-12.
That's a 21-0 run, with most of the damage done by players coming off the West Vigo bench.
"We tried to play at a faster pace," said Boehler, who had the Vikings pressing most of the game, "and everybody was able to step in . . . a lot of guys contributed tonight."
Nothing in the second half was quite as inspiring for the Vikings. After blocking four shots in the first quarter, West Vigo's inside defense sent Smith to the free throw line eight times in the second half, and he and Harbstreit wound up combining for 34 points — a game-high 17 each — and 15 rebounds. The visitors got no closer than 41-27 midway through the third quarter, however.
Boehler and Hannahs were asked their expectations for the game, considering some of the Lighthouse results against teams on the West Vigo schedule.
"There are no easy nights," Boehler said. "There are good teams all over the place, and there are good coaches all over the place."
"We knew not to take [the Lions] lightly," Hannahs said. "We haven't play good enough to take anyone lightly. . . . It was just nice to get back home and finally seal one — and on homecoming."
"It was a great team effort," Boehler said. "Hopefully this will give some guys some confidence."
Roberts led West Vigo with 12 points and seven rebounds and Hannahs scored 11. Ten different Vikings scored, and the player of the game might have been Page — six points, three steals, three assists and four rebounds.
"Hopefully this is the start of a winning streak," Hannahs said.
BLOOMINGTON LIGHTHOUSE (41) — Beretta 0-4 1-3 1, Harbstreit 8-14 1-5 17, Smith 4-10 7-8 15, Von Bokern 3-5 0-0 6, Dale 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Bridges 0-0 0-0 0, Wickstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-36 FG, 11-18 FT, 41 TP.
WEST VIGO (59) — Roberts 5-13 1-2 12, Lautenschlager 0-3 4-4 4, Newhouse 3-6 2-2 8, Hannahs 5-7 0-0 11, Stephens 1-1 0-0 3, Andrews 2-5 0-0 4, Page 2-6 1-3 6, Holman 1-5 0-0 3, Burgess 2-4 2-2 6, Kesler 0-0 0-0 0, Broderick 0-0 2-2 2, Beaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 FG, 12-15 FT, 59 TP.
Bloomington Lighthouse=10=3=18=10=—=41
West Vigo=14=21=12=12=—=59
3-point shooting — BL 0-7 (Beretta 0-2, Dale 0-2, Smith 0-3), WV 5-15 (Stephens 1-1, Hannahs 1-2, Page 1-2, Holman 1-3, Roberts 1-4, Newhouse 0-1, Andrews 0-1, Burgess 0-1). Total fouls — BL 13, WV 19. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — BL 21, WV 8. Rebounds — BL 31 (Harbstreit 8), WV 30 (Roberts 7, Newhouse 5, Andrews 4, Page 4, Hannahs 2, Lautenschlager, Stephens, Holman, Burgess, Beaver, Team 3). Assists — BL 7 (Beretta 4), WV 12 (Page 3, Hannahs 2, Stephens 2, Holman 2, Lautenschlager, Newhouse, Andrews). Steals — BL 4 (Von Bokern 2), WV 14 (Page 3, Lautenschlager 2, Hannahs 2, Andrews 2, Holman 2, Roberts, Stephens, Broderick). Blocks — BL 0, WV 4 (Roberts 2, Newhouse 2).
JV — West Vigo 50 (Trenton Broderick 19), Bloomington Lighthouse 14 (Will Wickstrom 7).
Next — West Vigo (5-10) plays Wednesday at Marshall. Bloomington Lighthouse (8-7) plays Tuesday at Christel House.
