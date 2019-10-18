The West Vigo football team capped its regular season on a high note Friday night, shutting out host Cloverdale 46-0 for eighth place in the Western Indiana Conference.
The Vikings punished Cloverdale on both sides of the ball, outgaining the Clovers in total offense 395 yards to 36 yards.
“I am proud of the boys and the intensity that they came out with tonight, both offensively and defensively we played well,” West Vigo head coach Jeff Cobb said. “We had three losses in a row and it felt good to put some things together and regroup heading into sectionals.”
West Vigo (5-4) dominated behind the arm of senior Dane Andrews, who notched his first touchdown pass just 3:02 into the game on a one-yard toss to junior Zander Wilbur. A Cloverdale turnover then gave the ball back to the Vikings who then scored on a 26-yard pass to senior Brandon Stroud to take a 12-0 lead. Andrews found Stroud in the end zone four times through the contest.
Cloverdale (1-8) struggled to move the ball with just 42 yards of offense in the half and five turnovers. An interception by Cloverdale quarterback Jake Smith gave the Vikings the ball back before Andrews found Stroud again on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 5:02 left in the opening quarter.
The Vikings continued to be aggressive offensively and gashed the Cloverdale defense through the air. With the Clover secondary reeling, Andrews handed the ball off to senior Braxton Gabbard who bullied his way for a four-yard touchdown run to put West Vigo up 26-0 with 2:43 left in the first quarter.
After another Cloverdale fumble and recovery by the West Vigo defense, Andrews tossed a 14-yard pass to senior Kaleb Hannahs who cut loose into the end zone to extend the lead to 33-0 to end the opening quarter.
The Cloverdale offense continued to repeat itself, with another turnover to West Vigo giving the Vikings the ball near midfield at the start of the second quarter. When it looked like the West Vigo offense may have finally stalled, Andrews connected on a deep pass to Stroud for a 67-yard touchdown with 10:16 left in the first half.
The Cloverdale offense finally managed to make some traction with several carries from senior Caydhan Stevens late in the first half, but an interception by West Vigo junior Zander Wilbur kept the Clovers out of Viking territory heading into halftime.
With a running clock on its side, West Vigo continued to push the ball in the third quarter as Andrews found Stroud for the duo’s fourth touchdown connection of the night on a three-yard toss and run at the line of scrimmage late in the third quarter. The touchdown broke the West Vigo school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 11 in 2019 by Stroud.
“We had a rough patch there in the season but I think this win was really needed and it feels good,” Stroud said. “Indian Creek is a tough team but I think that we can play with them.”
Andrews also broke the school record for passing yards in a single-season, eclipsing the previous mark of 1,750. When asked about the record, Andrews gave credit to his offensive line and teammates.
“This is a team effort and we are peaking at a really good time,” Andrews said. “We have to come out and play strong every week.”
West Vigo continued to yield little to Cloverdale through the final quarter, maintaining its shutout and effectively capping the regular season with a 46-0 win. West Vigo hosts Indian Creek in a Class 3A sectional game next Friday.
West Vigo=33=6=7=0=—=46
Cloverdale=0=0=0=0=—=0
WV – Zander Wilbur 1 pass from Dane Andrews (Burson kick no good) 8:58 1Q.
WV – Brandon Stroud 26 pass from Andrews (Burson kick no good) 6:58 1Q.
WV – Stroud 34 pass from Andrews (Burson kick good) 5:02 1Q.
WV – Braxton Gabbard 4 run (Burson kick good) 2:43 1Q.
WV – Kaleb Hannahs 14 pass from Andrews (Burson kick good) 1:47 1Q.
WV – Stroud 67 pass from Andrews (Burson kick no good) 10:16 2Q.
WV – Stroud 3 pass from Andrews (Burson kick good) 1:20 3Q.
=WV=C
First downs=13=3
Rush. Yards=133=33
Rec. Yards=264=3
C-A-I=15-25-0=1-7-2
Fumb./Lost=0-0=4-3
Punts/Yds=1-40=3-27.3
Pens./Yds=9-75=4-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing – West Vigo: Judy 6-44, Andrews 4-23, Gabbard 7-16, Lowe 2-18, Wilbur 2-18, Shea Andrews 1-1, Barnes 1-14, McCalister 2-3, Cinotto 1-(-1), Shaffer 1-(-3). Cloverdale: Smith 6-21, Cashion 2-3, Stevens 6-23, Hendricks 1-0, Blevins 1-(-2), Fox 2-(-3), Team 2-(-9).
Passing – West Vigo: Andrews 14-23-0 262, Lindsey 1-2-0 2. Cloverdale: Smith 1-7-2 3.
Receiving – West Vigo: Stroud 4-130, Wilbur 4-38, Shea Andrews 1-27, Gabbard 1-37, Sholar 1-12, Hannahs 1-14, Lowe 2-4, Barnes 1-2. Cloverdale: Blevins 1-3.
Next – West Vigo (5-4) opens sectional play on Friday at 7 p.m. as they host Indian Creek. Cloverdale (1-8) plays the same night as they host Parke Heritage.
