Vikings finish 10-0 WIC season with 10-0 victory

The numerical expression "10-0" played a large part Tuesday evening during West Vigo's high school baseball game at Northview.
The Vikings got a complete-game, two-hit shutout from Kaleb Marrs to defeat the Knights by that 10-0 margin — finishing a 10-0 season in the 11-school Western Indiana Conference.
West Vigo plated four runs in the top of the first inning on just one hit. Carter Murphy gave Marrs all the runs he would need with a two-run single and later scored on a groundout. Gabe Skelton reached on a two-base error and scored on a wild pitch.
Northview pitcher Landon Carr settled down and shut down the Vikings over the next two innings, although his team was not able to get him any runs during that period.
The Vikings added two more runs in the fourth on a solo homer by lefty Ben Kearns to the opposite field. Murphy reached on an error, went to third on a Skelton double and scored on a groundout.
West Vigo nearly put the game away in the top of the fifth inning, but was only able to get three runs to fall one short of the 10-run rule.
Rhyann Shaffer singled with one out and Nick Lindsey followed with a double. Kearns was hit by a pitch and Murphy walked with the bases loaded to bring home a run. Skelton then singled to plate Lindsey and Kearns to put the Vikings ahead 9-0.
Josh Sigler singled to lead off the top of the sixth and after a Grayson Porter single Sigler came home on a fielder's choice.
Marrs retired the last 11 Knights in order, allowing just singles to Carr in the first inning and Caden Schrader in the second inning. He struck out 10 batters, including the final out of the game. Sigler and Skelton each had two hits for the Vikings, who spread their nine hits throughout the lineup.
With the win, No. 4-ranked West Vigo improved to 22-1. The Vikings will play Wednesday at Riverton Parke.
Northview had a four-game winning streak snapped and fell to 8-11 (tied for fourth at 5-4 in the WIC). Northview will visit Martinsville on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.