West Vigo will host Purdue Polytechnic in the Vikings' high school football opener at 7 p.m. Friday.
Purdue Polytechnic is a free public charter school sponsored by Purdue and specializing in STEM courses. Coach Jeff Cobb of the Vikings said the school — located in the Broad Ripple area of Indianapolis — is in its second year of football and has an enrollment of about 600 students.
"We're getting a game at home and we'll get to do our Senior Night," said Cobb.
The Vikings had been scheduled to host North Central, but the Thunderbirds were sidelined by positive COVID-19 tests.
