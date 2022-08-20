West Vigo played visiting Indian Creek almost evenly after a miserable start of the Western Indiana Conference high school volleyball opener for both teams Saturday morning in the Jim Mann Green Dome.
But because it wasn't horseshoes or hand grenades, "almost" just became a 3-0 loss for the Vikings by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-14.
"We're notoriously slow starters," said first-year coach David Basan afterward, "but this is a good group that tries to stay with each other, and they fought through it."
West Vigo got down 15-2 in the first set, although the Vikings crept within 10 points before the visiting Braves — who were on the bus at 6:45 a.m., by the way — closed it out with an 8-2 run.
Another late closeout by Indian Creek, which scored its last six points, made the second set look a lot more decisive than it was. A 4-0 West Vigo run that included back-to-back aces by Maddie Bradbury tied the score at 10-10 and the set was close the rest of the way — although the Vikings never did get ahead.
They did in the third set, at 3-2 on an ace by Carlea Funk, and it was likewise close — until the Braves ended the match on an 8-1 run.
The visitors had 6-foot-1 Memoree Weekley in the middle and three other players at 5-10, so even with 6-4 Faith Wiseman — who was playing basketball on national television Saturday, according to coach Andi Ferris — unavailable, the Braves were considerably taller than the Vikings.
Most teams are, Basan pointed out, and Jenna Pope — West Vigo's only senior and only 6-footer — played only briefly because of an injury concern.
Almost every Viking saw action during the three sets, with Bradbury and freshman Somer Ockerman combining for 32 digs and Jaycee Elkins, another freshman, handing out 13 assists.
"We're still trying to find rotations and chemistry that work," Basan said. "This is a group that hasn't played a lot [at the varsity level], and we're still trying to find ourselves. But we're starting to figure it out."
