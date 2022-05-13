High school baseball players from Terre Haute South may already be on the bus heading to Columbus North, where they'll face the Bull Dogs at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Braves' final Conference Indiana game of the season.
High school baseball players from West Vigo have probably earned some rest, after a pair of 10-0 wins over the visiting Braves on Saturday that gave them five wins — all by 10 runs or more — in four days.
"Obviously it's been a great week, and I'm awfully proud of the kids," West Vigo coach Culley DeGroote said after Friday night's second game. "To play five games that well in four days? I couldn't be more proud."
First-inning homers by the Vikings set the tone in both games, with Gabe Skelton blasting a 400-foot three-run shot in the first game and Ben Kearns banging the scoreboard in right field with a two-run blast in the nightcap.
And the Braves, with just eight hits for the day, couldn't come back either time.
"We got taken out behind the West Vigo woodshed today," South coach Kyle Kraemer said afterward. "It's not the first time, and it probably won't be the last."
Skelton's bomb, just to the left of straightaway center field at Dick Ballinger field, followed a one-out single by Kearns and a walk to Carter Murphy, and the inning didn't get better for the Braves for awhile.
Jerome Blevins hustled his way to a double, Josh Sigler got an infield hit, and back-to-back walks forced in the fourth run of the inning. West Vigo's Nick Lindsey came within inches of a grand slam, but his sacrifice fly was almost as good. Grayson Porter, going from second to third, continued home when the relay throw from the outfield went awry and Rhyan Shaffer, heading from first to third, also scored when the throw to third went to the outfield.
South left two runners on base in each of the next two innings, and the rest of the scoring came in the bottom of the third. Shaffer drew the second of his three walks, Lindsey hit a ground-rule double, Peyton Clerk hit a sacrifice fly and Kearns hit a two-run homer for the 10-run margin.
South got solid hits from Levi Weidenbenner and Jackson McFarland in the top of the first of the second game, but Tucker Helton's liner to center was hauled in by Kearns to end the inning. Moments later, Kearns had followed a leadoff single by Clerk with his second homer of the day.
Brady Weidenbenner of the Braves led off the third inning with a single and got to third base before being stranded, and the Vikings put five runs up in the bottom of the inning. Skelton drove in the first with a single, Sigler hit a three-run homer, and Porter doubled ahead of an RBI single by Jaydon Bradbury.
When South couldn't take advantage of two runners on with no outs in the fourth — a walk to McFarland and a single by Helton — and the Vikings got the last three runs in the bottom of the inning on just one hit, a two-run single by Sigler after a hit batter, two walks and Skelton's sacrifice fly.
"I wish we could have been a lot more competitive with [the Vikings]," Kraemer said. "They're capable of making a big tournament run, and they need more competitive games."
DeGroote was just as happy with the way things turned out Friday and all week.
"We've played smart baseball, our pitchers threw well and the hitters were locked in pretty much," he said.
The five-game week had started with a big win over Terre Haute North on Tuesday, so the Vikings finished 3-0 against their county rivals this year after going 0-3 against them a year ago.
"We got it taken to us three times last year," DeGroote said. "These guys remember."
That they do, Kearns confirmed.
"We took that personally [last year]," the Viking center fielder said. "We showed it was our game this year."
One more traditional rival remains for the Vikings, who travel to Northview on Tuesday for their Western Indiana Conference finale.
"We'll be happy about this tonight, and then we'll get prepared [for the Knights]," Kearns promised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.