Offense dominated early in a Vigo County high school softball game at Terre Haute South, but visiting West Vigo settled down defensively over the last three innings.
The result was an 8-5 win for the Vikings, prompting a postgame celebration in a rivalry game the visitors hadn't won in at least 10 years.
"[The Vikings] finally showed up and hit like we're capable of hitting," coach Chris Nidiffer of West Vigo, whose team pounded 15 hits and scored in five of the seven innings.
"[The Vikings] hit the ball well," coach Jeff Biggs of the Braves agreed. "We had a few hits with runners on, but not enough."
West Vigo had a two-run lead after three batters. Adelynn Harris and Parker Auten led off the game with singles, moved to second and third on a wild pitch, and both scored when Carlea Funk's grounder was thrown away.
South's Jasmine Kinzer got back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the first inning, but the Vikings looked on the verge of taking a bigger lead when a hit by Molly Rohrbach and a walk to Janelle Sullivan put two runners on with no outs in the top of the second. But South turned a beautiful double play, Lexi Kinzer making the backhand flip to Marlee Loudermilk who fired to first, and escaped unscathed.
"That middle's pretty solid," Biggs said after the game. "I think that's their seventh [double play] of the year. They work well together and they take pride in it."
Momentum quickly swung South's way as the Braves got four hits — including a two-run single by Izzy Light and a tie-breaking two-run double by Loudermilk — and took advantage of two Viking errors to take a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the second.
Momentum in this game never lasted long, however, and the Vikings tied the game with a two-out rally in the top of the third: a double by Avery Funk, two walks and a two-run single by Rohrbach.
West Vigo took a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth on hits by Caprice McCalister, Auten and Carlea Funk, but the Braves tied it in the bottom of the inning when Peyton Simmons got an infield hit and scored from first when Faith Thomas's line drive was misplayed. "We need to cut back on our errors," Nidiffer said afterward, but that proved to be the last one the Vikings would make.
The Vikings got a double play of their own to end that fourth inning, McCalister catching a fly ball in right field and easily throwing out the potential go-ahead run at the plate, and both teams went scoreless in the fifth.
West Vigo took the lead in the top of the sixth on hits by McCalister and the Funk sisters — Avery driving in the run with a bloop single — and Carlea Funk pitched around Grace Kidwell's leadoff single in the bottom of the inning helped by a diving catch by Harris.
The Vikings padded their lead in the top of the seventh when Lily Ramirez led off with a single, McCalister hit a two-out double and Harris doubled to left-center to drive in both runners. And in the bottom of the inning, Carlea Funk stranded two runners helped by game-ending defensive plays by Ashley Dunkin in center and Sullivan at third, both batters representing the potential tying run.
"Carlea Funk threw an absolute great game," said Nidiffer of his pitcher, who allowed just two earned runs.
South stranded 10 runners despite frequent use of the team's new mantra by Biggs in the third-base coach's box.
"We ask [the Braves] 'Why not me?' when they come to bat with runners on," the South coach explained.
"South is a good team. They're scrappy and they have a lot of speed," Nidiffer said. "We hope this is a good momentum-builder for us."
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Harris 1b 5-1-2-2, Auten lf 5-1-2-0, C.Funk p 4-0-2-2, A.Funk c 4-1-3-1, Beeler dp-ss 3-1-0-0, Ramirez ss 3-1-1-0, Dunkin cf 0-0-0-0, Rohrbach 2b 4-0-2-2, Sullivan 3b 2-0-0-0, Blevins ph 1-0-0-0, McCalister rf 4-3-3-0. Totals 35-8-15-7.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (AB-R-H-RBI) — Kidwell cf 4-0-1-0, Loudermilk ss 4-0-1-2, Simmons 1b 3-1-1-0, Thomas c 4-0-0-0, J.Kinzer p 4-1-3-0, McVey lf 4-1-1-0, L.Kinzer 3-0-0-0, Light 3b 4-1-2-2, Griswold rf 3-1-0-0. Totals 33-5-9-4.
West Vigo=202=101=2=—=8
Terre Haute South=040=100=0=—=5
E — Loudermilk, Harris, Ramirez 2, Dunkin. DP — WV 1, THS 1. LOB — WV 9, THS 10. 2B — Loudermilk, A.Funk, McCalister, Harris. SB — McVey. CS — A.Funk.
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
C.Funk (W)=7=9=5=2=3=1
Terre Haute South=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
J.Kinzer (L)=7=15=8=7=3=4
WP — J.Kinzer 2, C.Funk 5. T — 1:47.
Next — West Vigo (7-6) plays Tuesday at Edgewood. Terre Haute South (9-10) hosts Terre Haute North on Thursday, JV game at 5 followed by varsity.
