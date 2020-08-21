West Vigo's high school football season has already been affected by COVID-19 more than most — among the evidence, the huge ovation for Jake Schoffstall as the team celebrated Senior Night before the game — so Friday night's 46-0 win over visiting Purdue Polytechnic was welcome.
"We came out here, and we weren't guaranteed this game," said West Vigo's Zander Wilbur. "To be able to play, win or lose . . . I've waited my whole life for this senior year, so to get that [win] was amazing."
After a three-and-out offensive series for West Vigo and two first downs by the visiting Techies, an interception by Jerome Blevins turned the game in West Vigo's direction.
Wilbur's 26-yard run on a reverse set up the first touchdown, a fourth-down completion from Nick Lindsey to Gabe McCalister. On the first play from scrimmage after that score, West Vigo's Evan Wyrick forced a fumble that Wilbur scooped and took 21 yards to the end zone, so the Vikings had scored 12 points in 15 seconds.
"That was my first game [at outside linebacker]," Wilbur said. "I was scared."
"Zander is a phenomenal athlete, and always has been," coach Jeff Cobb said. "He's put in some time in the weight room and added some strength . . . He's one of our key defensive players and [key] offensive players."
Blevins got his second interception just before the first quarter ended, and Kaleb Marrs took over at quarterback in the second period and directed a scoring drive. Marrs hit Wilbur on fourth down to keep the drive alive, then scored on the next play.
A touchdown pass from Marrs to Jarrell Sholar made it 26-0 past the midpoint of the second quarter, and Wilbur returned a punt 33 yards for a touchdown with 17.8 seconds left in the first half.
"We all played with our hearts . . . and definitely with some intensity," Wilbur said. "I've never seen us play that hard. I just love these guys."
West Vigo's defense allowed just 45 total yards in the first half (and only 1 more net yard in the second half). Two key stats at halftime: the Techies had punted twice for 58 yards, but West Vigo had returned the two kicks for 74 yards; and the visitors completed three passes for 14 yards but West Vigo caught three of their passes and returned them 22 yards.
"I was pleasantly surprised by our defensive performance," Cobb admitted.
A fourth-down pass from Lindsey to Cayden Cinotto got the lead to 39-0 midway through the third quarter, and the running clock continued the rest of the game. Sophomore Rhyan Shaffer capped the scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
"This was probably the busiest coaching week we've ever had: our home opener [against a different opponent than was on the original schedule] and trying to arrange Senior Night," Cobb said. "I thought we could move the ball, I was concerned about [Purdue Poly's] team speed . . . there's a lot of football left, so who knows?"
Who knows could also be the question about the West Vigo quarterback spot, although it was a position of strength on Friday.
"There were some moments with both [Lindsey and Marrs]," Cobb said. "They're also both great defensive players [Marrs had one of the four interceptions] and can play other offensive positions too. And they both got game experience tonight that they didn't have before."
