West Vigo’s Vikings scored on their first possession against visiting Greencastle on Friday night, driving 87 yards in nine plays and getting a 4-yard TD run from quarterback Kaleb Marrs for a 6-0 lead.
After that, however, the Tiger Cubs unleashed an arsenal of weapons of all sorts and went on to record a 46-14 win in the Western Indiana Conference opener for both teams. Each squad was 1-1 entering the game.
Greencastle tied the game at 6-6 on a 19-yard TD pass from Jacob Miller to Chase Carrington and the score remained tied after one period.
Lamar Moore got untracked in the second period, however, and helped break the game wide open with TD runs of 52 and 12 yards and a 50-yard fumble return for another score and a 26-6 halftime lead.
Moore added a 51-yard TD run in the third period, and the Tiger Cubs added other scores on a 76-yard pass from Miller to Owen Huff and a 1-yard Carrington run.
That score made it 46-6 midway through the third period and activated the running clock, which brought a swift end to the contest.
West Vigo got a 19-yard touchdown run from Rhyan Shaffer in the fourth quarter for its final score. Jacob Dewey ran for the 2-point conversion.
Shaffer had 49 yards rushing on the night and Brock Higgins had 92 yard in 21 carries.
Marrs was hounded by pressuring Tiger Cub defenders all night long, not completing another pass after a 35-yarder to Tyree Cuffle on that opening drive.
Viking coach Aaron Clements thought his team played well in spots, but could not sustain those successes.
“At times we showed signs of what we can be,” he said. “That first drive we took it right down the field and scored, but between that drive and the start of the second half we fell apart.
“It’s a mentality thing that we have to break,” added Clements, in his first year with the Vikings. “That’s what we’re going to focus on this week.”
Clements thought his team’s running attack did a good job and there were other positives as well.
“I thought we ran the ball well and read things well,” he said. “Kind of the same thing as at South Vermillion. We would make a good play, then make a mistake. You can’t do that in this conference and against good teams.”
Moore led all rushers with 203 yards on 15 carries for Greencastle, while Miller completed 167 yards worth of passes.
Next Friday will not be an easy task for West Vigo as the undefeated Northview Knights come to Jay Barrett Field. They defeated Greencastle 39-7 last week.
“We will see where we are at next week,” he said. “It takes a man to man up and face that challenge, and we’re going to go at them toe to toe and give them all we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.