The continuing improvement of West Vigo High School girls basketball showed up Tuesday night in two statistical categories.
Although the Vikings shot just 24% from the field, they never trailed in a 39-32 win over visiting Owen Valley in a Western Indiana Conference game. And one of the reasons they were able to do so — you might want to sit down for this information, Viking fans — is that they committed just nine turnovers (in the game, not in half of the first quarter).
“A possible sectional opponent, a conference opponent, a team we haven’t beaten [very often],” coach Jon Kirchoff noted happily after the game, his team’s third in a row.
“We’ve definitely come a long way,” said senior Maci Easton, who was around when victories were scarce and turnovers were plentiful, “but this was just a small step to our goals.”
The taller of the Easton twins was a key player for her team and in the game as a whole, even though she scored just two points. She had 16 rebounds (which was almost one per minute) and held Owen Valley’s 5-foot-11 Reagan Martin in check — when Maci Easton was available.
The visiting Patriots didn’t score until the last 18 seconds of the first quarter, right after Easton picked up her second personal foul.
And with Martin leading the way, Owen Valley pulled within 10-9 and 12-11 in the second quarter before an Ellie Easton basket made it 14-11 at halftime.
The Vikings built a 20-12 lead in the second quarter, but Maci Easton got her third and fourth fouls and Owen Valley was soon back within 23-21. A 3-pointer by Adelynn Harris gave the home team a little breathing room going into the final period, and Maci Easton played all those eight minutes without picking up her fifth foul while the visitors never got closer than three points.
“I never fouled out much before,” Maci Easton said after the game. “And I can’t let my having four fouls affect how I play. If I play timid, I’m not totally helping.
“I’m the tallest on the team,” she continuing, noting the graduation loss of 6-1 post player Grace Likens, “and we have had to adjust.”
“She keeps getting in foul trouble early, but [other than that] she’s doing a good job filling that role,” Kirchoff said.
Offensive leaders for West Vigo were Harris, who scored 12, and Katelyn Fennell — she who is capable of playing all five positions — with 11 points, seven rebounds and a lot of time spent as floor general. Martin had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the visitors, who shot just 27% themselves.
“We’re a pretty good defensive team if we want to be,” Kirchoff said. “We knew we were going to have to win ugly and I’m glad [the Vikings] played tough down the stretch — move the basketball, be strong.”
Both Kirchoff and Easton said a nine-turnover game was something they could only hope to see not that long ago.
“We’re more united as a team. We all do our part,” was Easton’s explanation.
“It’s great that we’ve taken another step,” said the coach, “but we can’t be content.”
