The Jim Mann Green Dome was greener than usual on Tuesday as West Vigo's girls basketball team opened its 2020-21 season against White River Valley.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, there were no fans allowed inside the Green Dome on Tuesday. The only folks there were the players, coaches, wives (and babies) of coaches, support staff and media members who are there to make sure you know it all really happened.
Teddy bears out-numbered people in the bleachers — Beary The Teddy Bear won Fan Of The Game.
We live in weird times, so none of this seems particularly out-of-place. Everyone has had to adjust to the oddities, including West Vigo's team, who are off to a belated start due to COVID-related absences at West Vigo.
Normalcy for the Vikings came in the form of an experienced team and a solid defensive effort. West Vigo shut down WRV for long stretches of the game — including most of the fourth quarter — as the Vikings earned a 40-30 victory on an opening night that was unlike any others.
"We have some things to shore a couple of things — we gave up too many offensive rebounds and we fouled too much — but we've had a lot of time and we were tired. Defensively? I thought we were good and had different people stepping up at different times," West Vigo coach Jonathan Kirchoff said.
It's the first time West Vigo has won its season opener since the 2013-14 season. The Vikings have only had one winning season since 2014, so perhaps the opening night victory portends better things to come.
"This is not a selfish team at all. They're good at finding who's hot and getting them a shot and we have six or seven who can score," Kirchoff said. "These players know what's going on and they know what they need to do to execute."
West Vigo laid down a marker from the start. The Wolverines, who had played five games to the Vikings' none entering the contest, were harried by West Vigo defenders who didn't give WRV any room to get comfortable. West Vigo's defensive pressure was so bothersome to WRV that it missed its first 13 shots of the game. Jailyn Lundy made the first shot with the Wolverines with 1:05 left in the first quarter.
West Vigo jumped to an 8-1 lead and settled for an 8-5 lead at the quarter break as the Wolverines got a second wind. That would be a recurring theme.
West Vigo started strong and had to hold the Wolverines off again in the second quarter. West Vigo forced seven WRV turnovers in the second period to take a 16-7 lead, but the Wolverines closed the half with a 7-2 run to close the West Vigo halftime lead to 18-14.
WRV (2-4) continued its good play into the third quarter, taking a 21-20 lead at the 6:02 mark, but the Vikings counter-punched. They did so with sophomore Katelyn Fennell, who scored eight straight points to put the Vikings back up 28-21.
Still, the Vikings were having trouble finishing quarters as the Wolverines scored the final seven points of the period to knot the game at 28.
In the fourth quarter, West Vigo put all facets of its game together. The defense was stifling — the Wolverines didn't convert at field goal until there were 36 seconds left in the game. Offensively, West Vigo leaned on its experience. Fennell, Grace Likens, Ellie Easton, Kylee Stepp and Adelyn Harris all scored in West Vigo's 12-0 surge to the front.
Kirchoff knows he's going to have to lean on the Vikings' experience throughout the season and in a busy December in which the Vikings will play 12 games and a tournament. West Vigo also hopes to have Zoe Boatman, who didn't play on Tuesday, back soon.
"It helps that we have our top seven back from last year and they know what's going on. Once we get them into game shape, we're going to create some issues [for opponents]," Kirchoff said.
WRV (30) — Antibus 1-10 2-2 5, Barker 0-4 0-2 0, Lundy 4-13 3-4 11, Halt 0-1 1-2 1, Thrasher 3-9 0-0 7, Marlow 1-9 2-2 4, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0, Strosnider 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-2 0-0 2. 10-48 FG, 8-12 FT, 30 TP.
WEST VIGO (40) — E. Easton 1-3 2-2 4, Harris 2-7 2-4 6, Stepp 4-13 0-0 8, Fennell 6-12 0-0 14, Likens 2-5 0-0 4, M. Easton 2-5 0-0 4. 17-45 FG, 4-6 FT, 40 TP.
WRV=5=9=14=2=—=30
West Vigo=8=10=10=12=—=40
3-point goals — WRV 2-15 (Antibus 1-6, Thrasher 1-4, Lundy 0-2, Barker 0-1, Halt 0-1, Marlow 0-1); WV 2-16 (Fennell 2-7, Stepp 0-6, Harris 0-3). Team fouls — WRV 11, WV 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — WRV 28 (Lundy 8, Barker 5, Palmer 5), WV 39 (Fennell 10, Likens 8, M. Easton 7); Steals — WRV 9 (Lundy 4), WV 4 (Fennell 2). Blocks — WRV 0, WV 3 (Likens 3).
Next — West Vigo (1-0) next plays at South Vermillion next Tuesday. WRV (2-4) next hosts Springs Valley on Dec. 5.
