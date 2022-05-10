West Vigo beat visiting Terre Haute North 13-3 in five innings of high school baseball Tuesday, although there were several plays made — or more often not made — that could have brought the visitors a lot closer.
North left the bases loaded without scoring twice, made two errors and failed to complete a double play that got the Vikings off to a nine-run third inning, and had a couple of hiccups on the bases.
West Vigo, on the other hand, has been “really good on capitalizing on our opportunities,” said coach Culley DeGroote, whose team won its 14th straight game.
It was 2-2 going into the bottom of the third after a pair of identical rallies: a leadoff walk followed by a two-run homer, Josh Sigler connecting for the Vikings in the second and North’s Bryson Carpenter tying the game in the top of the third.
The bottom of the third started with an error, a hit batter and a second error on the double-play attempt that allowed the go-ahead run to score. The door was open, and the Vikings stormed in.
Gabe Skelton singled to drive in a run. A walk to Jerome Blevins and a hit by Sigler loaded the bases, and Grayson Porter followed with a two-run single. Walks to Rhyan Shaffer and Nick Lindsey forced in another run and left the bases loaded, Peyton Clerk hit a sacrifice fly, Ben Kearns walked to fill the bases again and Carter Murphy cleared them with a line-drive double that took off over the head of a Patriot outfielder. Skelton followed with another hit, but Murphy was thrown out at home by left fielder Noah Bray.
“The bottom of the [batting] order has been huge,” DeGroote said afterward. “They’ve started rallies and they’ve extended rallies time and time again.”
North got one run back in the top of the fourth on a walk, a double by Reece Bradley and a run-scoring grounder by Kyler Dixon, but failed to add another when a Patriot failed to tag up at third on Tyler Will’s line shot to left. Then the Patriots wasted Logan Nicoson’s second hit of the game and a double by Bray — his third hit of the game — while leaving the bases loaded in the fifth, much like the Patriots had done in failing to jump out on top in the top of the second.
“We were within one or two hits of having a competitive ballgame,” North coach Scott Lawson said after the game. “The kids battled back and gave us a chance, but we didn’t get the clutch hit at the right time.”
Will was North’s starting pitcher and wasn’t as sharp as he’d been in a masterpiece over Terre Haute South last week, but DeGroote was still impressed.
“We beat a good pitcher,” the Viking coach said. “Facing Will will be great preparation for the sectional.
“All of Scott [Lawson’s] kids know how to pitch,” DeGroote added. “He does a great job with his staff.”
