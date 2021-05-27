West Vigo came up with a two-out run in the top of the first inning Thursday evening against Edgewood’s ace pitcher Luke Hayden.
But Hayden, also the Mustangs’ ace in 2019 when they finished second in the state in Class 3A high school baseball — a tourney trail that included a dramatic or kick-in-the-gut victory over West Vigo, depending on one’s rooting interest — wasn’t going to allow much more than that, and Edgewood moved into the championship game of the Owen Valley Sectional with a 6-1 win.
“In a single-elimination tourney, pitching is everything,” Viking coach Culley DeGroote said after the game, “and we got beat by a superior pitcher. Tip your hat to Luke.
“With Luke Hayden on the mound, Edgewood is as good as anybody in Indiana in Class 3A.”
For quite a while, West Vigo’s Dilun King appeared ready to tap-dance his way through enough Edgewood threats to keep his team in control.
After a one-two-three first inning, King gave up a pair of one-out hits in the second inning that put runners at first and third, but escaped with a strikeout, a walk that loaded the bases and a two-out grounder that stranded all three runners.
A similar scenario seemed to be on its way to playing out in the third inning when three of the first four Edgewood batters singled to load the bases with one out. An infield popup got the second out, but Edgewood freshman Carson Druckrey got a two-out hit that tied the score before King again left the bases loaded.
“Dilun is a warrior,” DeGroote said after the game. “He always wants the ball, and he never wants to come out . . . he made some good pitches and [the Mustangs] got the barrel on them.
“We were playing with fire all night long.”
The bottom of the fifth inning, by contrast, started harmlessly with two quick outs. But then Conner Thummel and Druckrey, who combined to go 6 for 8 for the game, got two-out singles and King threw a wild pitch. The Edgewood batter, Aidan Goerges, had been a strikeout victim twice and got to a 2-and-2 count again, but this time he dumped the ball into right field for a two-run single that gave the Mustangs a 3-1 lead.
West Vigo had scored its run in the first when Carter Murphy drew a walk, stole second and scored on a double by Case Lautenschlager. But Hayden retired 13 of the next 14 batters.
In the top of the sixth, however, the Vikings threatened, but didn’t help themselves as much as they could have. Peyton Clerk led off with a single and stole second. With the tying run in the batter’s box, however, and with Murphy and Lautenschlager following, Clerk was picked off for the first out, so Murphy and Lautenschlager both reaching base (walk, hit by pitch) went for naught. Then the Mustangs added three clinching runs in the bottom of the inning.
“I’m so proud of my guys,” DeGroote said. “We got beat, but not for lack of effort. We pitched it, we picked it, we just had trouble scoring runs.”
The season, the coach indicated, was an unqualified success.
“We’re sitting here 23-7, 10-0 as conference champions,” DeGroote pointed out, “with only two players who had ever played varsity before this season. I like where we’re at and I like where we’re going.”
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Clerk ss 4-0-1-0, Lindsey lf-rf 3-0-0-0, Murphy 3b 1-1-0-0, Lautenschlager 2b 2-0-1-1, Blevins c 3-0-0-0, Kearns cf 3-0-0-0, Sigler 1b 3-0-1-0, Chesshir pr 0-0-0-0, Marrs rf 1-0-0-0, Shaffer p 0-0-0-0, DeLattre p 0-0-0-0, Skelton ph 1-0-0-0, Di.King p-lf 3-0-0-0. Totals 24-1-3-1.
EDGEWOOD (AB-R-H-RBI) — Ingalls cf 4-0-2-0, Sater 1b-p 3-2-0-0, Jackson 1b 0-0-0-0, Hayden p-1b 4-1-2-0, Good rf 4-1-2-2, Thummel 2b 4-1-3-1, Druckrey 4-1-3-1, Goerges lf 4-0-1-2, Knight dh 2-0-1-0, Doering c 0-0-0-0, Blubaugh ss 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-6-14-6.
West Vigo=100=000=0=—=1
Edgewood=001=023=x=—=6
E — Thummel. LOB — WV 6, Edgewood 9. 2B — Lautenschlager, Knight, Hayden, Thummel. SB — Murphy 2, Clerk. CS — Clerk.
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Di.King (L)=5=11=3=3=1=4
Shaffer=0.1=3=3=3=1=0
DeLattre=0.2=0=0=0=0=0
HBP — by Hayden (Lautenschlager). WP — King. T — 2:02.
Next — Edgewood (18-8) plays in Monday’s noon championship game. West Vigo finished 23-7.
