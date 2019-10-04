North Putnam entered Friday night’s high school football clash at West Vigo as the Western Indiana Conference West Division’s top-scoring team with 119 points in its three WIC games.
The Cougars had scored 42 against South Putnam, 42 against Sullivan and 35 (all in the first half) against Northview.
This time, West Vigo “held” them to a conference-low 34 points but couldn’t put enough of its own points on the Jay Barrett Field scoreboard in a 34-13 loss.
North Putnam senior quarterback Maverick Summers put on an air show worthy of display at Terre Haute International Airport, passing for 432 yards — 249 in the second half — and five touchdowns.
Lucius Alexander and Scott Proctor each caught two of the TDs, while Kalib Lawrence had one.
But it was a big one.
The visitors scored first midway through the first quarter on a 54-yard connection between Summers and Proctor, who caught the ball at the West Vigo 30-yard line and sprinted away from a defender to the end zone.
North Putnam increased its lead to 14-0 late in the same period on Summers’ 18-yard touchdown toss to Proctor.
Early in the second quarter, West Vigo pulled within 14-7 on a 13-pass TD pass from Dane Andrews to Zander Wilbur. That’s where the score remained at halftime, thanks in part to a blocked North Putnam field-goal attempt that the Vikings’ Payton McCullough returned 38 yards.
But on the Cougars’ first possession of the second half, the red-hot Summers found Alexander for a pair of 33-yard gains, the second resulting in a touchdown. Later in the third period, the Summers-to-Alexander combination produced a 17-yard score that boosted their advantage to 27-7.
Andrews threw his second TD pass of the game in the fourth quarter, this time a 17-yarder to Brandon Stroud.
But North Putnam saved the play of the night for its final possession. Backed up against its goal line, two runs by 275-pound Payton Patterson failed to gain a yard. So on third down, Summers went to the air and hit a leaping Lawrence along the left sideline. Lawrence then juked around a defender and galloped across the field to complete a 99-yard touchdown play.
“North Putnam is a quality team,” West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb told the Tribune-Star afterward. “I thought our kids didn’t give up. The score was not indicative of how close the game actually was.”
