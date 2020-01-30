It was just two winters ago that West Vigo, bolstered by veterans from its Team Green wrestling club, won the Vigo County high school championship in the sport.
Last season, the Vikings took 13 wrestlers to sectional competition and advanced 12 of them to the regional. A host of those same wrestlers from both teams are still around.
But West Vigo didn't win the county last year, nor this season. Gabe Cook's Terre Haute South team has been the Vigo County standard-bearer the past two seasons and Beau Pingleton's Terre Haute North team is on the rise.
And this year's sectional, Saturday at Bloomington North, will find all three Vigo schools — not to mention Northview and Sullivan — battling each other all day for regional advancement.
"I've created a monster," West Vigo coach Scott Rohrbach said, semi-jokingly, earlier this week. "Now [North and South] have taken off with their youth programs too."
The consequence is probably the best high school wrestling the Wabash Valley has seen in a long while — which might not be reflected in the number of competitors who advance to the following weekend.
"Our sectional is probably tougher than our regional," coach Rohrbach said. "A lot of good kids are not going to advance."
Two of the Vikings most likely to move on — if for no other reason than they've done so throughout their high school careers — are 132-pounder Seth Rohrbach and 145-pounder Johnathan Otte.
Seth Rohrbach, 20-4 this season, was regional champion as a freshman and sophomore and a sectional champion last year as a junior. He's been joined at the Evansville Semistate the past two years by Otte, although the Viking junior — currently 34-3 — hasn't yet won a sectional championship.
What would appear to be logical goals for both — state-finals appearances for both, a sectional-regional double for Seth Rohrbach and probably for Otte too — might be in the back of their minds, but the two Vikings are not looking ahead.
Seth Rohrbach is seeded first in his weight class, but when asked who might threaten him on Saturday he said, "I think's it's everybody [that's a threat]. It will be a rough bracket with [North's Ty] Crews [one of Seth's four losses], Gabe Recknor [of South], guys from Bloomington South and Edgewood.
"I've got to get meaner, meaner on my feet," he added. "Attack more, and finish stronger. Beat my opponent mentally too."
Otte is seeded second, and the wrestler who's been in his way at the sectional level is still there — Bloomington North's 12th-ranked Justice Cash.
"I'm just going to wrestle my best and try to win," said the junior. Asked if there was a revenge factor, Otte — whose demeanor hides any outward emotion — admitted there was but added, "I don't let it control anything. I wrestle the same way every time."
Four wrestlers advance from each weight class, and South has 11 of its athletes seeded in the top four. West Vigo, North and Northview all have five seeded wrestlers and Sullivan has two.
The two Golden Arrows are good ones, by the way: veteran Kenton Williams, seeded second behind South's 11th-ranked Josh Howell at 220, and freshman Lane Gilbert, seeded first (and ranked fourth in the state) at 113. Gilbert's mother is the former Rachel Monroe, daughter of Sullivan coach Roy Monroe and one of the pioneers of girls wrestling in the Valley.
Other ranked wrestlers at Bloomington North on Saturday are Brendan McPike of the Braves, 10th at 182; plus third-ranked Tristan Ruhlman of Bloomington South at 170; and seventh-ranked Race Stewart of Bloomington North at 285.
Scott Rohrbach would be more than thrilled to have 12 wrestlers at the regional again. Seedings say otherwise, but he's not ruling it out right now.
"We're 17-8, and not one of those losses has been to a school our size," he said. "If we get a couple of revenge matches, and if the kids wrestle to their ability, we'll have opportunities."
"We can do pretty good if we wrestle right and come ready," Otte predicted.
"If [the Vikings] wrestle like they wrestle in the room, we'll have no problem," Seth Rohrbach said.
Competing in sectional matches at Crawfordsville on Saturday are South Vermillion, Parke Heritage and North Vermillion.
