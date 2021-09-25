Viking soccer teams enjoy big games, one-sided wins

West Vigo soccer teams enjoyed some Western Indiana Conference soccer Saturday against visiting Brown County, the boys winning 9-1 and the girls 12-0.
Monte Walker couldn't quite manage a sixth goal in the boys contest but still had five plus an assist, while in the girls match Corynn DeGroote broke the school record — half of which had been hers — with eight goals.
The day proved a respite for both Viking teams, coming off a doubleheader two days earlier with rival Northview and — particularly in the case of the girls team — with big matches coming up in the next four days.
Walker was actually a little late to the party in the morning match. Freshman Jaxson Kyrouac assisted on a goal by Ian Beaver, then scored one himself before Walker got his first two scores to wrap up a 4-0 lead for the Vikings at intermission.
Walker converted a corner kick by Kyrouac in the first two minutes of the second period, however, and was threatening constantly the rest of the way.
Bryce Corbett had the toughest of his three saves to keep the lead at 5-0 in the eighth minute of the period; then Walker and freshman Owen Scott got two goals each down the stretch, Walker assisting on one of Scott's goals and Scott providing the helper for the last one by Walker.
Although the Vikings are just 7-7, coach Brady Cole isn't displeased with where his team is right now.
"We graduated a big class [from last fall's sectional runner-up team]," Cole pointed out. "The first group I've had for four years [as head coach] are these seniors, and we have a huge freshman class."
Illnesses and quarantines have kept West Vigo's boys from being at full strength so far, "but they showed grit and hard work from the offseason," Cole added. "We wanted to pull it together before the sectional . . . and the quarantine might have been the best thing for us. I got to see what we have [on the roster] as a whole."
It took Corynn DeGroote just 71 seconds to put her team ahead in the girls contest, and her sister Kyarra made it 2-0 in the 11th minute. After Corynn's second goal, the Vikings survived a couple of minutes without keeper Avery Funk — freshman LaNecion Holman filled in briefly and actually faced one of the visitors' two shots, although not on goal — and then pulled away in a hurry.
Corynn had three more goals before someone not named DeGroote put the ball in the net, and she got her sixth of the first half as the public address announcer was counting down the final 10 seconds. The second period was shortened to 20 minutes by the mercy rule.
The previous record of seven goals in a match had been shared by Corynn DeGroote and Abby Scott, coach Alicia Lanham said.
"Obviously we played well," Lanham said, "and it was a shutout for Avery . . . toward the end we worked on our passing and our possession."
The West Vigo girls have two big home matches coming up, against Terre Haute South on Monday — the makeup of a match postponed by rain earlier in the week — and a match with Edgewood on Wednesday that could determine the WIC championship.
