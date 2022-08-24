The Krause Vikings?
That was the suggestion quipped Wednesday night by West Vigo boys high school soccer coach Brady Cole after his team had beaten Northview 1-0 thanks to goalkeeper Jordan Krause, and well after the West Vigo girls had blanked the Knights 4-0 with Lily Krause, Jordan’s younger sister, between the pipes in the Western Indiana Conference doubleheader.
Lily Krause faced 27 Northview shots, saving 10 of them, but she at least had a little bit of a cushion thanks to two goals and an assist by Kyarra DeGroote and three assists by Katelyn Fennell.
Jordan Krause saw 33 shots from the Northview boys — probably at least a dozen by midfielder Brayden Kreiger — and never had more than a paper-thin margin to work with. But he wasn’t complaining.
“I wasn’t too busy because of my teammates,” the junior keeper said afterward.
Quite a few of the Northview shots were from considerable distance, thanks to the Vikings keeping four and five defenders back the entire match.
“We’re young,” Cole said afterward. “We have to [play that way]. After we lost nine seniors [to graduation] we had to go away from what we used to do. We changed it up a little bit.”
“We have our ways,” his goalkeeper said, “and we work well with them.”
The Vikings weathered Northview’s early storm and mounted a few counterattacks, and one of them clicked when Jaxon Kyrouac took a pass from Ben Shook, dribbled down the left sideline and launched a crossing shot from at least 30 yards out that slipped under the crossbar with 4:13 left in the first period.
West Vigo’s Owen Scott found the net in the first minute of the second period, but his goal was disallowed because of a foul against the Vikings. So the rest of the match was left up to Jordan Krause, including a diving deflection off the goalpost with a little over three minutes to play.
“This one is going to haunt all of us for awhile,” first-year Northview coach J.P. Arvin said afterward. “Credit to [the Vikings]. They got one in.
“Our possession was good and our passing was good,” Arvin continued. “I have nothing negative to say about our team . . . if we get this effort week, things are gonna start going our way.”
“This was a complete 180 [degrees] from how we’ve been playing,” said Cole, hoping his team’s first win of the season proves to be momentum changing.
Northview’s girls need a momentum change of their own, now having been shut out three times since a season-opening 13-goal explosion against Indian Creek.
“If we could just place the ball in the back of the net, it would help,” coach Don Bryan said half-jokingly afterward. “Our defense isn’t bad, but we’ve got to finish.”
The Vikings got their first goal less than nine minutes in, when Fennell played the ball ahead to DeGroote, who got past a Northview defender for the score. Less than seven minutes later, the same pair combined for another score.
Freshman Delaney Marrs scored in a scrum around the net early in the second period, and Masyn Fisk got the fourth goal by following up a saved shot by DeGroote.
“I like how we played in the second half,” Bryan said, mentioning an increased effort in the last 40 minutes by the Knights. “West Vigo played with a lot of oomph, and they did a great job.”
“I saw a lot of positive things,” said Viking coach Alicia Lanham, “but of course there is always something to work on. Northview is always a good team, so we have to stay on our toes [against them] and execute.”
The only negative for the Vikings came as a result of a frightening collision with less than three minutes to play that involved Lily Krause and two of her defenders. Krause finished the game, but both Dusty Welker and Chloe Guevara left the field in golf carts.
