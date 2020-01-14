Visiting West Vigo fought back from a third-quarter deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead in girls high school basketball Tuesday night, but Cloverdale took advantage of some turnovers down the stretch and pulled out a 49-46 win.
Adelynn Harris and Kylee Stepp had 11 points each for the Vikings, who had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Sammie Shrum had 11 points and Hailey Thomas 10 for the Clovers.
WEST VIGO (46) — E.Easton 1 4-5 6, Harris 4 0-0 11, Boatman 0 1-2 1, Stepp 4 0-0 11, M.Easton 0 1-2 1, Fennell 3 0-0 9, Likens 2 1-2 5, Sweitzer 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 FG, 7-12 FT, 46 TP.
CLOVERDALE (49) — McCracken 1 2-2 4, Lewellen 2 2-2 6, Shrum 3 5-7 11, Sprinkle 3 0-0 8, Monnett 0 0-0 0, Wade 2 0-0 6, Carter 2 0-0 4, Thomas 3 4-7 10, Shoemaker 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 13-18 FT, 49 TP.
West Vigo=11=12=7=16=—=46
Cloverdale=12=11=13=13=—=49
3-point goals — Harris 3, Stepp 3, Fennell 3, Sprinkle 2, Wade 2. Total fouls — WV 17, Cloverdale 14. Fouled out — Harris.
Next — West Vigo (8-10) hosts Sullivan and Cloverdale (7-11) hosts Cascade on Friday.
• Sullivan 79, North Central 69 — At Sullivan, the Arrows bested their county rivals in a high-scoring affair to hike their record to 12-5. They play at West Vigo on Friday.
North Central had its three-game winning streak halted, dropping to 11-5, and will be on the rebound in Illinois against Martinsville on Friday.
• Martinsville 72, Terre Haute South 24 — At South, the visiting Artesians improved to 17-3 for the season and are idle until they play Bloomington South next Tuesday.
South, 7-11, hosts Southport on Saturday.
• Cascade 62, Northview 39 — At Clayton, the visiting Knights fell to 7-11 for the season and will host Western Indiana Conference West leader South Putnam on Friday.
Cascade, 9-7, will be at Cloverdale that night.
• North Daviess 23, Shakamak 17 — At Elnora, two previously winless teams in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference play had a defensive struggle.
Shakamak, 3-13 and 0-6 in the SWIAC, hosts North Vermillion on Thursday. North Daviess, 8-12 and 1-3, will be at South Knox that night.
• South Putnam 78, Riverton Parke 44 — At Putnamville, the Eagles improved to 13-4 for the season and will be at Northview on Friday.
The Panthers, 2-14, host Crawfordsville on Thursday.
• Washington 57, Bloomfield 17 — At Washington, the host Hatchets improved to 13-3 with a game at Mt. Carmel, Ill., coming up on Thursday.
The Cardinals, 7-11, are at Clay City that night.
Monday
• Lawrenceville 53, Robinson 23 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., Bailey Strauch scored 10 points but the Maroons remained winless in Little Illini Conference play.
Now 5-13, 0-4 in the LIC, the Maroons hosted Mt. Carmel on Tuesday. Lawrenceville is 13-6 and 4-1.
• Owen Valley 61, Clay City 29 — At Spencer, the Patriots won for the sixth time this season and will play Edgewood on Friday.
Clay City (4-14) is at home to Bloomfield on Thursday for conference action.
Boys basketball
• Hale honored — Linton's Lincoln Hale has been named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway boys player of the week for District 3 for his efforts in the Greene County Invitational.
The 6-foot-4 junior who has committed to Indiana State helped the Miners win the event for the sixth straight season.
He had 33 points in the first game against Eminence, connecting on 11 of 17 from the field with five 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throws.
He had 25 points in limited time against Shakamak, being good on 10 of 17 field goals in scoring 25 points.
In the championship game, Linton bested Bloomfield 75-67 in overtime. Hale had 31 points, connecting on 11 of 14 shots and making 7 of 9 free throws.
• Clay City 55, Eminence 38 — At Clay City, the hosts made it four in a row with Tuesday's triumph for a 5-5 mark and they will go for five in a row on Friday at Eastern Greene.
Eminence is 3-10 and is at home to North Vermillion on Friday.
• Miners fourth — Linton remained fourth in the boys Class 2A poll this week.
Class 4A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Lawrence North (11) 10-0 256 1
† 2. Bloomington South (2) 13-0 230 2
† 3. Lawrence Central 11-1 194 3
† 4. Lafayette Jeff 12-1 170 6
† 5. Brownsburg 11-1 150 7
† 6. Fishers 12-2 96 4
† 7. S. Bend Adams 12-1 71 NR
†(tie) Warren Central 8-2 71 5
† 9. Columbus North 11-2 67 10
†10. Indpls Pike 9-2 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Floyd Central 48. Carroll (Allen) 34. Westfield 30. Indianapolis Attucks 23. Chesterton 20. Carmel 18. Lake Central 16. Indpls Cathedral 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Silver Creek (12) 11-1 258 1
† 2. S. Bend St. Joseph's (1) 8-1 197 4
† 3. Heritage Hills 8-3 188 3
† 4. Danville 11-2 168 2
† 5. Norwell 10-1 140 6
† 6. Greensburg 10-2 127 7
† 7. Indian Creek 9-1 117 T10
† 8. Mishawaka Marian 6-2 86 T10
† 9. Delta 7-2 56 5
†10. Hammond 7-2 49 NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 39. Indpls Brebeuf 25. Mississinewa 22. Ft. Wayne Luers 21. Connersville 20. Sullivan 16. Ev. Bosse 13. Beech Grove 12. NorthWood 6.
Class 2A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 10-1 260 1
† 2. Shenandoah 9-1 230 2
† 3. Ev. Mater Dei 9-1 175 5
† 4. Linton-Stockton 12-2 164 4
† 5. S. Decatur 10-0 163 6
† 6. Tipton 11-1 143 7
† 7. Prairie Hts. 10-1 124 3
† 8. Blackford 8-2 90 8
† 9. Paoli 10-2 59 10
†10. Forest Park 9-2 40 9
Others receiving votes: S. Spencer 36. University 22. Wapahani 21. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 8. Indpls Covenant Christian 6.
Class 1A
† W-L Pts Prv
† 1. Barr-Reeve (12) 12-0 258 1
† 2. Greenwood Christian 10-0 213 2
† 3. Gary 21st Century (1) 11-2 210 3
† 4. Kouts 9-0 194 4
† 5. Lafayette Catholic 8-2 143 7
† 6. Bloomfield 8-2 131 6
† 7. Covington 8-3 113 5
† 8. Loogootee 10-3 110 8
† 9. Providence Cristo Rey 10-2 69 9
†10. W. Washington 6-1 34 NR
Others receiving votes: N. Daviess 33. Dubois 21. Christian Academy 18. Southwestern (Shelby) 7. New Washington 6.
Swimming
• Same score, different winners — At Clinton, Terre Haute South and host South Vermillion split 105-80 meets, South's girls and South Vermillion's boys coming out on top.
Girls
Terre Haute South 105, South Vermillion 80
200 medley relay — South (Charissa Chow, Haley Sakbun, Breanna Smith, Lauren Kirchner) 2:00.61; 200 freestyle — Sakbun (THS) 1:59.18; 200 individual medley — Alison Amerman (SV) 2:37.60; 50 freestyle — Kirchner (THS) 26.27; Diving — Ava Rose (THS) 219.30; 100 butterfly — Sophie Redman (SV) 1:15.28; 100 freestyle — Kirchner (THS) 57.29; 500 freestyle — Amerman (SV) 6:19.03; 200 freestyle relay — South Vermillion (Emily Meyer, Amerman, Redman, Maggie Mumaw) 1:52.60; 100 backstroke — Meyer (SV) 1:05.12; 100 breaststroke — Sakbun (THS) 1:10.64; 400 freestyle relay — Terre Haute South (Macey Mong, Chow, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:59.70.
Boys
South Vermillion 105, Terre Haute South 80
200 medley relay — South Vermillion (Jason Spurr, Eli Taylor, Landyn Thomas, James Vitaniemi) 1:51.26; 200 freestyle — Rylan Brown (SV) 2:04.43; 200 individual medley — Thomas (SV) 2:19.03; 50 freestyle — Vitaniemi (SV) 23.92; Diving — Kaleb Fortner (SV) 242.70; 100 butterfly — Thomas (SV) 1:02.90; 100 freestyle — Vitaniemi (SV) 53.54; 500 freestyle — Brown (SV) 5:47.53; 200 freestyle relay — South Vermillion (Brown, Vitaniemi, Taylor, BradleyOliver) 1:40.97; 100 backstroke — Spurr (SV) 59.47; 100 breaststroke — Taylor (SV) 1:11.78; 400 freestyle relay — Terre Haute South (Jon Bradbury, Parker Smith, Gurshaan Kang, Andrew Larsen) 3:52.94.
Wrestling
• South Vermillion 64, Hoopeston (Ill.) 18 — At Clinton, the Wildcats celebrated Senior Night with a big win.
106 — Wyatt English (SV) pinned Brian Armstrong 0:21.
113 — Logan Beckman (SV) won by forfeit.
120 — Holden Southard (SV) won by forfeit.
126 — Isabelle Lund (SV) won by forfeit.
132 — Dallas Craft (SV) defeated Ethan Larkin, injury default.
138 — Thomas Brooks (SV) pinned Grant Morgan 1:15.
145 — Justin Jones (H) pinned Andrew Russell 1:07.
152 — Dalton Payton (SV) pinned Jalyn Cobb 0:29.
160 — Ian Lorey (SV) won by forfeit.
170 — Justin Vaughn (SV) defeated Jonathan Herron 13-4.
182 — Abel Colunga (H) pinned Gavin Stultz 1:01.
195 — Hunter Cannon (H) pinned Gabriel Browning 1:02.
220 — Bishop Mellinger (SV) pinned Landon Mills 3:56.
285 — Levi Shew (SV) pinned David Tyler.
Next — South Vermillion (15-8) competes in the Wabash River Conference Tournament at Covington on Saturday.
• North Vermillion 32, South Putnam 30 — At Cayuga, North Vermillion got victories from Brayden Schrader, Bruce Rossiter, Josh Latoz, Tony Tucker, Schmidt and Seth Girton in edging the Eagles.
Sherri Paxton
Middle school basketball
GIRLS
Sixth grade — Honey Creek 36 (Kennidy Dillon 8), Sarah Scott 6 (Maddison Boyd 6).
Seventh grade — Otter Creek 26 (Emma Martin 12), Woodrow Wilson 15 (Shalane Blakey 7); Sarah Scott 17 (Carley Werremeyer Noble 11), Honey Creek 12 (Sydni Weber 4).
