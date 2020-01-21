West Vigo's girls basketball trip to Bloomfield ended on a down note Tuesday as the host Cardinals pulled out a 40-36 overtime win.
A low-scoring first half included a 9-3 run by West Vigo to take an 11-9 lead after a quarter, but the Cardinals brought the defense in the second quarter; they allowed the Vikings to only score six points while the Cardinals doubled that and went into the half with the lead at 21-17.
Coach Jon Kirchoff of the Vikings wanted his team to be more physical for the second half.
“We got outworked tonight," he said. "This team talks a lot of wanting to do something special, like winning sectional and having the chance . . . We didn’t show up tonight.
"The long bus ride shouldn’t be an excuse. We came out flat and played down to the competition.”
The Vikings tried to apply as much pressure as they could when the Cardinals were on offense in the second half. They were able to chip the lead down to two going into the fourth quarter and they were able to take it to overtime after they were able to get a clutch block to end the fourth 33-33.
It was a little too late for the Vikings though. The Cardinals made their first shot of overtime and after the Vikings were unable to answer they were forced to foul the Cardinals. Bloomfield only made 5 of 10 free throws, but the Vikings could only make one 3-pointer.
The free throw battle was another big reason why the Vikings were unable to make a comeback and win in overtime and Kirchoff knew it.
“Bloomfield is a very fundamentally sound team and a very fundamentally sound team hits their free throws,” he said. “We didn’t [4 for 10] and it’s not like we don’t work on free throws — but sometimes when the game comes on, we don’t like to hit them.”
Kirchoff also acknowledged the missed opportunities the Vikings had.
“Too many point-blank layups missed, too many missed opportunities and mistakes that we can’t afford," he said. “I’ve been saying it all year that we need to toughen up, not just physically but mentally. We’ve done better at toughening up physically but still need to mentally.”
WEST VIGO (36) – Sweitzer 2-3 0-0 4, E.Easton 0-7 0-2 0, Harris 2-12 2-2 7, Stepp 5-12 0-0 14, Fennell 2-5 0-2 5, Likens 1-5 2-2 4, M.Easton 1-3 0-0 2, Boatman 0-4 0-2 0. 13-51 FG, 4-10 FT, 36 TP.
BLOOMFIELD (40) – Lowry 6-12 6-6 18, Richardson 3-10 3-3 9, Moody 0-0 3-6 3, Bucher 1-3 2-2 5, Neighbors 1-6 2-2 5, Horning 0-1 0-2 0, Ocampo 0-0 0-0 0. 11-32 FG, 16-21 FT, 40 TP.
West Vigo=11=6=10=6=3=–=36
Bloomfield=9=12=8=4=7=–=40
3-point shooting – WV 6-24 (E.Easton 0-2, Harris 1-9, Stepp 4-9, Fennell 1-3, Sweitzer 0-1); Bloom 2-9 (Lowry 0-1, Richardson 0-1, Bucher 1-1, Neighbors 1-5, Horning 0-1). Rebounds – WV 17 (Sweitzer 2, E.Easton 5, Stepp 3, Fennell 2, Likens 3, M.Easton 2); Bloom 24 (Lowry 10, Richardson 8, Moody 3, Bucher 1, Horning 2). Steals – WV 6 (Stepp 3, E.Easton, Harris, M.Easton); Bloom 6 (Richardson 3, Bucher 2, Lowry). Blocks – WV 6 (Stepp 2, Likens 2, Sweitzer, M.Easton); Bloom 2 (Lowry 2). Turnovers – WV 12, Bloom 16. Total Fouls – WV 16. Bloom 6.
Next – West Vigo (8-12) plays at Riverton Parke next Tuesday. Bloomfield (9-11) plays at Linton-Stockton on Thursday.
