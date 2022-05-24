Is West Vigo a team of destiny in high school softball?
Nothing that happened in the first semifinal game of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional on Tuesday would suggest anything different. And, unfortunately, the Vikings have incentive to be that kind of team.
West Vigo scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to beat Edgewood 6-5, and will play Northview in Wednesday's 6:30 p.m. championship game. Northview defeated Brown County 7-5 in Tuesday's second game.
Edgewood took the lead in the top of the seventh inning of the opener on a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles by Meleah Vest and Alaina Winzeler. They were the first earned runs scored against West Vigo's Carlea Funk, diagnosed recently with thyroid cancer and the additional incentive for her teammates.
"This team is a family," coach Chris Nidiffer said after the game. "I know that's cliche, but we're a very tight-knit family . . . Carlea is a very special person to me, and it hurt [to hear the diagnosis]. The girls have been absolutely supportive, and they've all bonded together."
Adelynn Harris hit the first pitch of the bottom of the seventh for a single, but a strikeout and Carlea Funk's line shot to right field that was caught left the Vikings one out away from the end of their season. But Avery Funk kept the inning alive with an infield hit, her third of the game, and Harris continued to third when the late throw to first got away.
Piper Beeler, who had doubled almost to the left-field fence earlier, came up representing the winning run and ripped a shot down the third-base line that was foul by inches. Undeterred, Beeler followed with a line drive over shortstop to drive in Harris; when the ball got past the Edgewood left fielder, courtesy runner Lily Ramirez sped all the way home from first base and Beeler got to second. Caprice McCalister lined the next pitch to right, Beeler raced home, and the celebration began.
"I was really relaxed, hoping for the best of it," Beeler said of her final at-bat.
"Her hitting has been lights-out the last month," said Carlea Funk, standing nearby.
West Vigo had 13 hits for the game — Janelle Sullivan also had three — and Carlea Funk pitched hitless softball in four of the first five innings. But the Mustangs got three unearned runs in the top of the third when Carlea Funk's third strikeout of the inning was a wicked pitch in the dirt that allowed Candace Rosemeier to reach base. Alayna Flynn, Courtney Hamilton and Vest followed with hits and Vest's two-run double put Edgewood ahead 3-2.
West Vigo had scored twice in the bottom of the second on a hit by Avery Funk, Beeler's double, an infield hit by Sullivan and a missed throw at first. The Vikings tied the score in the fourth on a hit by McCalister, a double by Sullivan and a two-out error.
Edgewood loaded the bases on three straight singles with one out in the top of the sixth, but Harris caught a line drive and turned it into an inning-ending double play. Sullivan hit her second double in the bottom of the inning and was left on third, setting up the seventh-inning drama.
"That was the first time I've ever been speechless," Nidiffer said after his team's comeback. "[The Vikings] played their butts off."
"It was amazing," Beeler said. "I'm proud of myself and our team. We knew it wasn't going to be our seniors' last game."
Callie Shepard was winning pitcher for the Knights, in part because she hit a two-out, bases-loaded, full-count pitch for a three-run double in the top of the fifth that erased a 4-3 deficit.
Northview got a first-inning run when Shepard was hit by a pitch and advanced on hits by Tara Pearce, Mia Thompson and Karigan Krider — giving the Knights a chance to duplicate or better their seven-run first inning a night earlier that led to a 19-4 win over Indian Creek — but freshman pitcher Ava Sanders of the Eagles got out of that threat with no further damage.
Northview got two more runs in the third on hits by Krider, Addison Latham and Grace Jones, but Brown County scored three in the bottom of that inning and took the lead in the fourth. Shepard's big hit was the key to a four-run fifth for the winning Knights.
EDGEWOOD (AB-R-H-RBI) — Rosemeier ss 4-1-0-0, Flynn 2b 4-2-2-0, Hamilton c 3-1-1-1, Vest 3b 4-0-2-3, Hawkins pr 0-1-0-0, A.Winzeler lf 3-0-1-1, Monroe 1b 4-0-1-0, Helms dp 3-0-1-0, C.Winzeler pr 0-0-0-0, Robinson p 0-0-0-0, Hitchcock rf 3-0-1-0, Stephens cf 3-0-0-0. Totals 31-5-9-5.
WEST VIGO (AB-R-H-RBI) — Harris ss 4-1-1-0, Dunkin cf 4-0-1-0, C.Funk p 4-0-1-0, A.Funk c 4-2-3-0, Beeler 1b 4-2-2-1, McCalister rf 4-1-2-1, Sullivan lf 3-0-3-1, Weir 3b 2-0-0-0, Rohrbach 2b 3-0-0-0. Totals 32-6-13-3.
Edgewood=003=000=2=—=5
West Vigo=020=100=3=—=6
E — Harris, Monroe, A.Funk, Vest, Rosemeier, A.Winzeler. DP — WV 1. LOB — Edgewood 7, WV 7. 2B — Beeler, Vest, C.Funk, Sullivan 2. SH — Weir.
Edgewood=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Robinson (L)=6.2=13=6=3=0=4
West Vigo=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
C.Funk (W)=7=9=5=2=2=7
WP — C.Funk 2. T — 1:42.
Next — West Vigo (18-12) and Northview (9-15) will meet in the 6:30 p.m. championship game Wednesday. Edgewood finished 12-14, Brown County 2-15.
