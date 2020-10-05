Play was fierce and spirited on both sides Monday night as West Vigo and Sullivan met in the opening match of the Class 2A Monrovia Sectional for boys high school soccer.
But in the end the outcome was the same as it had been early in the season, a 4-0 win for the Vikings as Monte Walker had three goals and an assist and Johnathan Otte two assists.
"You win the [Western Indiana Conference] and you've got a target on your back," coach Brady Cole of the Vikings said afterward. "And it's a Monday: the guys rested for a half day after practice on Saturday, were at home all day resting on Sunday . . . it's just not a normal day. But I'm proud of their mental toughness."
The Sullivan-West Vigo rivalry is always spirited, Walker pointed out.
"We knew if we wanted to win we had to fight," he said.
"Obviously not the result we were hoping for," said Sullivan coach Chase Bourgasser, who was disappointed the Golden Arrows couldn't counter West Vigo's style of play. "It was a very physical game; kudos to West Vigo for winning it and earning it."
The Vikings had several chances early in the match, including a shot by Walker that hit the left goalpost and appeared ready to carom into the net before Sullivan keeper Tyler Kellett smothered it.
But not long after that, Walker played the ball into the middle and Lucas Hogue put it in for a 1-0 Viking lead, which turned out to be the only score in the first half.
Cole wasn't concerned that the margin wasn't bigger, he indicated. "We knew what we could do," the coach said.
Both teams came out with improved play in the second period, but only the Vikings benefitted on the scoreboard. And in the third minute, West Vigo had a two-goal lead when Otte put the ball in front of the net, Sullivan defenders failed to clear it and Walker found himself behind Kellett for a tap-in.
Sullivan's first real threat came near the midpoint of the second period. Giuseppe Leone took a free kick that West Vigo keeper Bryce Corbett had to deflect off the crossbar and over the net, and Corbett then had to stop both a header and the rebound of that shot on the ensuing corner kick.
Momentum hadn't swung, however, and Walker got another goal and Otte another assist with 13:48 left in the match. The Arrows threatened a couple of more times, Caleb Knowles working his way for some shots, but Walker tallied again — this time from Ian Beaver — with 2:18 remaining. "A pretty good night," the Viking junior agreed later.
Sullivan will lose six seniors, including the Knowles triplets (Caleb's brothers are Gage and Nathan). But they and the pesky sophomore Leone are all just 5-foot-7 and slender.
"We have tiny, quick guys," Bougasser agreed. "But we plan on having [the returning players] in the weight room in the offseason."
The Vikings, meanwhile, will play a rematch with South Vermillion — the Vikings and Wildcats tied 2-2 in the regular season — on Wednesday in the first of two semifinal matches (Edgewood-Monrovia and Brown County-Owen Valley are the first-round matches on Tuesday).
"I don't think we would've come over her if we didn't play on winning [and defending the 2019 sectional title]," Walker said. "We want to ride this train as long as we can."
Sullivan=0=0=—=0
West Vigo=1=3=—=4
WV — Lucas Hogue (Monte Walker), 23:50 1st
WV — Walker (Johnathan Otte), 37:21 2nd
WV — Walker (Otte), 13:48 2nd
WV — Walker (Ian Beaver), 2:18 2nd
Shots (on goal) — Sullivan 16 (10), WV 21(13)
Corner kicks — Sullivan 2, WV 7
Next — West Vigo (11-3-1) plays South Vermillion at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Sullivan finished 4-11-2.
