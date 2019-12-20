Both West Vigo High School varsity basketball teams fell in their visit to South Putnam on Friday evening, with the boys losing 70-59 and the girls losing 55-44.
“I was proud of the effort tonight and good execution in the fourth quarter,” West Vigo girls coach Jon Kirchoff said.
“The little things are what get us though and they hurt us tonight.”
The West Vigo girls team kept pace with South Putnam through the opening minutes of the contest, garnering an 8-7 lead with just over three minutes left in the first quarter behind two 3-point shots from junior Kylee Stepp.
Despite the strong start, a constant foul presence haunted the Vikings through the first half, helping the Eagles to a 17-12 advantage after the first quarter.
The Viking defensive unit failed to halt the ensuing South Putnam attack in the second quarter, giving up a 9-4 run to start the period. West Vigo managed to string several offensive possessions together through the closing minutes of the first half though, distributing the ball well with seven different players scoring en route to a 31-21 halftime deficit.
South Putnam had struggled to pull out of striking distance from the Vikings in the first half and into the third quarter as West Vigo sophomore Adelynn Harris and junior Grace Likens pulled the Vikings within six points at 31-25. The Eagles opened up the floodgates after the consecutive West Vigo shots, sprinting away with a 14-2 run to close out the third quarter with a 45-27 lead.
West Vigo managed to compile some momentum in the contest’s final eight minutes, at one point putting together an 8-4 run to trim the game to 52-38. Despite the Viking effort though, South Putnam closed the game out strong with a 55-44 win.
The West Vigo boys equally struggled in their matchup with South Putnam. The Vikings got out to a sloppy and poorly executed start in the game, going scoreless until the 3:12 mark after a basket from senior Kaleb Hannahs left them trailing 11-2.
South Putnam halted nearly every Viking offensive possession while scoring at will itself as junior Trey Blaydes opened the game 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. At the end of the opening quarter, West Vigo trailed 25-2.
“It snowballed on us early as shots weren’t falling and then we started getting into foul trouble,” West Vigo boys coach Joe Boehler said.
“We will see if we learn from it or not, but we have to step up and play better than we did tonight.”
The Eagles continued to smother the Vikings at the start of the second quarter until West Vigo junior Gabe Newhouse ended the second drought of the game for his team. With nearly half of the second quarter gone, West Vigo found itself down 32-8 before opening up a 15-2 run to close the period.
Senior Viking Sean Roberts scored six points in the quarter, junior Imare Holman adding in a breakaway basket plus a free throw. The run helped West Vigo to work itself out of its deep hole, entering the third quarter down 34-23.
South Putnam reasserted itself in the early minutes of the second half, entering the third quarter on a 10-2 run. The Vikings managed to chip away at the 19-point Eagle lead, cutting it to 46-30 before Roberts scored six points in a span of 15 seconds behind four free throws and a basket on the ensuing possession to make it a 10-point game.
West Vigo entered the fourth quarter down 48-38 and quickly scored six points to make it 48-44. The four-point deficit was the closest that the Vikings would come in the final four minutes of play, swapping baskets with South Putnam up to 54-48 before trading fouls for Eagle free throws to close the contest down 70-59.
GIRLS
WEST VIGO (44) – E. Easton 3-8 0-2 6, Harris 3-5 0-0 8, Stepp 4-8 0-2 10, Fennell 2-6 0-0 4, Likens 4-6 0-3 8, Boatman 1-5 0-1 2, M. Easton 2-6 0-0 4, Sweitzer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 20-47 FG, 0-8 FT, 44 TP.
SOUTH PUTNAM (55) – Vittetow 3-12 0-1 7, Egold 3-4 1-1 7, Bumgardner 5-7 3-4 13, Bratcher 1-10 1-2 4, Vanihel 8-16 5-9 24, Teipen 0-2 0-2 0, McHugh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 FG, 10-19 FT, 55 TP.
West Vigo=12=9=6=17=—=44
South Putnam=17=14=14=10=—=55
3-point FG – WV 4-11 (Stepp 2-5, Harris 2-4), SP 5-16 (Vanihel 3-5, Bratcher 1-6, Vittetow 1-5); Rebounds – WV 31 (Likens 11, E. Easton 5, Stepp 4, Fennell 4, Team 7), SP 27 (Vanihel 5, McHugh 5, Teipen 4, Vittetow 4, Bumgardner 4, Team 10); Steals – WV 6 (Boatman 2, E. Easton 1, Fennell 1, M. Easton 1, Sweitzer 1), SP 20 (Vanihel 8, Bumgardner 4, Bratcher 3, Egold 3, Vittetow 1, Teipen 1); Blocks – WV 6 (Likens 4, M. Easton 1, Sweitzer 1), SP 0; Total Fouls – WV 15, SP 11.
Next – West Vigo (4-8) plays Mount Vernon in the North Central tournament at 4:30 p.m. next Friday. South Putnam (8-3) plays Monrovia at noon Dec. 30 in the Monrovia tournament.
BOYS
WEST VIGO (59) – Roberts 7-19 7-9 21, Hannahs 6-14 1-2 15, Newhouse 4-9 3-4 11, Lautenschlager 3-3 0-0 6, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0, Holman 2-5 1-1 6, Page 0-3 0-0 0, Burgess 0-0 0-0 0, Kesler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 FG, 12-16 FT, 59 TP.
SOUTH PUTNAM (70) – Schnepp 7-14 8-10 22, Blaydes 5-11 4-7 17, Wiggins 0-0 0-1 0, Smith 7-11 9-11 25, Gregory 0-0 2-2 2, Russo 1-3 0-0 2, Leo 0-0 2-2 2, Rector 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-39 FG, 25-33 FT, 70 TP.
West Vigo=2=21=13=23=—=59
South Putnam=25=9=12=24=—=70
3-point FG – WV 3-12 (Hannahs 2-3, Holman 1-3), SP 5-11 (Blaydes 3-6, Smith 2-2); Rebounds – WV 32 (Roberts 10, Newhouse 9, Hannahs 5, Page 3, Lautenschlager 3, Team 2), SP 24 (Schnepps 7, Smith 8, Gregory 3, Team 6); Steals – WV 7 (Roberts 3, Holman 2, Page 1, Hannahs 1), SP 12 (Schnepps 6, Smith 3, Blaydes 2, Gregory 1); Blocks – WV 2 (Newhouse 1, Page 1), SP 0; Total Fouls – WV 27, SP 18; Fouled Out – WV Lautenschlager, Newhouse, Hannahs.
Next – West Vigo (2-5) will face off with Owen Valley in the opening round of the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Terre Haute North. South Putnam (1-4) plays today at Parke Heritage at 7:30 p.m.
