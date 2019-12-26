Although a couple of games that got away started a four-game losing streak to end the 2019 high school football season for Terre Haute South, members of the Wabash Valley High School Football Coaches Association didn’t forget the way the Braves started their eventual 5-5 campaign in dominant fashion.
So coach Tim Herrin’s team leads the WVFCA’s All-Wabash Valley team with eight selections, two on the second team and six — the all-state tackle combo of Griffin Comer and Jason Swarens, wide receiver James Mallory, linebacker Wyatt Maxwell, defensive back Jacob Rutledge and kicker Ashton Hayne — on the first team released today.
Terre Haute North and West Vigo are also well represented with six and five picks respectively, but matching the Patriots with six all-Valley players is North Putnam.
Coach Sam Carnes’ team finished 8-3, second in the Western Indiana Conference West, and its six all-Valley players includes first-teamers Aidan Baker at running back and Skyler Warren at linebacker.
North’s six picks also include two first-teamers, linebacker Conner Lutz and center Kyle Merritt, while West Vigo is second only to South with four first-team selections — quarterback Dane Andrews, the 2019 Humphrey Award winner; two-way lineman Ethan Burgess; linebacker Braden Hamrick; and defensive back Kaleb Hannahs.
Linton and Sullivan also have five picks each. First-teamers for the 9-2 Miners are defensive lineman Dalton Smith, defensive back Cash Howard and punter Jaydan Miller, while the three Golden Arrows chosen for the first team are wide receiver Kyle Vernelson, tight end Jackson Shake and defensive lineman Kenton Williams.
Northview and Greencastle each have four all-Valley players. Three Knights are on the first team — two-way lineman Bowen Bussing and the stellar defensive end combo of Zack Calandrilla and Ilias Gordon — while the Tiger Cubs are represented on the first team by receiver Dakota Campbell and offensive at-large selection Jordan Meyer.
Parke Heritage and Cascade each have three all-Valley players, but all are first-teamers. The 10-2 Wolves are represented by their passing combo of Logan White and Noble Johnson — ranked second in the state in passing yards and receiving yards respectively by MaxPreps — and defensive back Austin Petrillo, who caught a few passes himself. The Cadets on the first team are receiver A.J. Sanders — South Vermillion fans should remember him — along with running back Jason Mantooth and defensive at-large pick Clay McPeek.
Class A final four team North Vermillion, 11-2 and the only team to defeat Parke Heritage, has first-teamers Wyatt Reynolds (running back) and Josh Little (linebacker) among its three picks, while South Vermillion also has three players on the team including first-teamers Anthonio Nieves at running back and Cam Meyer on the offensive line.
Other first-teamers are linebacker Tristan Bland of Edgewood and defensive lineman Parker Hacker of South Putnam; both the Mustangs and Eagles also have a second-team player.
The Little Illini Conference doesn’t have a first-team selection but has nine players selected — two each from Class 4A playoff teams Paris (the LIC champion) and Olney, two each from Marshall and Robinson and one from Lawrenceville — on the second team. Tri-County, a playoff team from the Little Okaw Valley Conference, also has two second-team players.
