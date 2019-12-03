Vigo teams scattered in Wabash Valley Classic draw

Mitch Lancaster, who has extensive high school basketball coaching experience in both Clay and Parke counties, was the featured speaker and — more importantly — the man who drew teams Tuesday as the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic met at Terre Haute North to begin its 20th season.
And the consensus was, after the pairings were completed for the tournament that will be Dec. 26-28 and Dec. 30 at North, that Lancaster had done an admirable job, even pitting what could be considered his two former schools against each other (Northview vs. Parke Heritage, Game 4, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26).
Some fans of the host school might have a dissenting vote about how good the draw was — the Patriots play in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. against Edgewood, a rematch of the 2017 championship game — but the first round of the tournament looks likely to keep the gym full for most if not all of the day.
Although coach Todd Woelfle of North doesn’t seem to have the magic touch of his predecessor — Jim Jones’ teams seemed to inevitably draw the 8:30 p.m. game — he also realizes there’s incentive involved for his players.
“I tell them if they stay in the winners’ bracket, they get to sleep longer,” Woelfle said Tuesday.
Vigo County fans can stay in the gym all day, because after North tips off a loaded upper bracket, Terre Haute South plays Riverton Parke at 4 p.m. to begin the lower bracket and West Vigo closes out the first day with the 8:30 p.m. game against Owen Valley.
“I kinda like having the prime-time game,” said Viking coach Joe Boehler (like Woelfle, a former assistant coach under Jones, by the way), “but if you stay away from the 10 o’clock game, otherwise it really doesn’t matter.”
“We’re excited about our draw from a time standpoint,” said South coach Maynard Lewis. “We’re not in the first game, and we don’t have to wait around all day. Riverton Parke is disciplined and well coached; we can’t worry about the rest of the games, we just want to survive and advance.”
The last two games of the first day match conference opponents, with Shakamak and Linton playing at 7 prior to the West Vigo-Owen Valley battle.
“Might as well play [the Miners] four or five times,” Shakamak coach Nate O’Neall said wryly about drawing Class 2A’s top-ranked team this week (the two could also meet in the Greene County Invitational as well as a regular-season SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game).
“There are a lot of [Western Indiana Conference] teams in the tournament, so it’s not totally unusual [to draw one of them],” said Boehler, whose Vikings play coach Roger Fleetwood’s Patriots on Saturday night. “I told coach Fleetwood this probably means we’ll draw each other in the sectional too.”
Last season the highlight game in the first round, a game between two this-is-our-year teams, was between Linton and Casey. The Miners won and reached the championship game, Casey won its next three for the consolation title.
That game this year looks to be the 1 p.m. game between former champions Marshall and Sullivan, neither of whom has lost so far.
“We’re excited,” said coach John Webber of the 4-0 Lions. “We had a good Capital Classic [winning four straight games] and we scored 83 [in the championship game] against Fairfield, one of the best defenses in the state.
“That gave the guys confidence we can compete with anybody as long as we show up,” Webber added.
“We played at their place last year and it was a great game [Marshall winning 60-57 on Feb. 8],” said Sullivan coach Jeff Moore, “and we both have most everybody back.
“I think seven or eight [teams] can win it,” Moore added. “Pull them out of a hat.”
In his remarks earlier, Lancaster — not the only one of his friends who says this, by any means — called the Classic “the Todd Woelfle Invitational,” pointing to the 39-5 record the North coach has compiled in the tournament.
“We are not the favorite this year,” Woelfle emphasized later — although, for the record, the Patriots weren’t the favorite last December either.
