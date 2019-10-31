The good news for Vigo County high school football fans is that there will be two games in Vigo County — including a Terre Haute North-Terre Haute South rematch — if all three teams win their respective sectional games tonight.
The bad news is that all three are on the road today and — for the Patriots and Braves, at least — the worse news is who they’re playing.
Moving to a different sectional and having a different postseason path in general was never considered good news for North and South, and when Indianapolis Cathedral was added to their sectional field the level of difficulty jumped even more. Cathedral, which hosts the Braves today, is in a class with the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference leaders and New Palestine when trying to determine the best team in central Indiana (or the state). North plays Decatur Central, last year’s Class 5A state runner-up (to New Palestine).
Oh, and New Palestine is likely to be the regional opponent for the team that wins Class 5A Sectional 13.
West Vigo, with the momentum from its thrilling victory a week ago, is in slightly better shape at Danville. The Warriors are coming off an upset win themselves and have played a tougher schedule than the Vikings have, although it may not be one of Danville’s best teams.
The other five games tonight, and the two Illinois playoff games on Saturday, should be good, emotional, win-or-go-home battles. Dress warmly.
• Terre Haute North (2-7) at Decatur Central (8-2), 7 p.m., Class 5A Sectional 13 — If there’s a law of averages, the Patriots are golden. They won their first two, then lost seven in a row, while the Hawks lost their first two and haven’t been beaten since. Decatur Central is the defending Class 5A state runner-up, but the Patriots haven’t quit and the Hawks could be looking ahead.
A good start by North could make things interesting.
• Terre Haute South (5-4) vs. Indianapolis Cathedral (7-2), 7 p.m. at Indianapolis Tech, Class 5A Sectional 13 — The Irish would be the reason Decatur Central might be looking ahead, and vice versa. Cathedral is 5-0 in Indiana, including a win over Indianapolis Chatard, and 1-0 against Kentucky opponents but 1-2 vs. Ohio teams. The Braves, who finished the season with three straight losses, could easily have won the first two of those; they too need a good start to put a little fear into their hosts.
• West Vigo (6-4) at Danville (5-5), 7 p.m., Class 3A Sectional 29 — The Warriors avenged one of their losses last week by beating Tri-West and have also been beaten by Class 5A power Franklin, by Class 4A power Mooresville and by defending Class 2A state champion Western Boone, none by more than 10 points. They also lost to North Montgomery, which may be comparable to the Vikings. West Vigo played the underdog role beautifully last week and gets to do so again.
• Cascade (5-5) at South Vermillion (6-4), 7 p.m., Class 2A Sectional 37 — The Cadets left the Western Indiana Conference for the Indiana Crossroads Conference and suffered at first, losing their first three before finishing 5-2. Should be an outstanding football game, with Western Boone — or maybe North Putnam — as the prize for the winner.
• Linton (9-1) at Evansville Mater Dei (8-2), 7:30 p.m. EDT, Class 2A Sectional 40 — The Miners have been looking forward to a test against the Wildcats since joining this sectional three seasons ago. Linton has won nine straight since a close game against Class 3A power Southridge, while Mater Dei losses have come against Class 5A Castle and Class 4A Evansville Memorial, with a win over defending Class 4A state runner-up Evansville Central included. This one has fun potential as well.
• Attica (6-4) at Parke Heritage (9-1), 7 p.m., Class A Sectional 45 — The Wolves’ 26-6 win over the Red Ramblers during the regular season was their lowest scoring game of the season, and it would only be natural for them to be looking ahead to a potential sectional championship rematch with North Vermillion. The fly in that ointment is that Attica ended the Wolves’ season in the sectional last year, and the Wolves probably haven’t forgotten.
• North Vermillion (9-1) at South Putnam (5-5), 7 p.m., Class A Sectional 45 — The host Eagles might like to play the strength-of-schedule card, but the Falcons’ battles with Linton and Parke Heritage might trump South Putnam’s one-sided losses to Sullivan, Northview and Heritage Christian. Could be a good one, with trap-game potential if the Falcons are shaky at the beginning.
• Perry Central (6-4) at North Central (2-8), 8 p.m., Class A Sectional 48 — The Thunderbirds traveled well last week, now are hoping the Commodores don’t do the same. This could be the undercard in this sectional, with the North Daviess-West Washington survivor probably considered the favorite. North Central wouldn’t mind a West Vigo scenario as the underdog tonight.
• Kankakee Bishop McNamara (6-3) at Paris (8-1), 1:30 p.m. CDT Saturday — Don’t look at the seedings (12 vs. 5) too closely, because the visitors have some cred: 36 total playoff appearances, the most among this year’s Class 4A participants, with five state championships and four state runner-up finishes, plus they played six playoff teams during the regular season. Paris could (should, I imagine the Tigers themselves think) easily be undefeated, however, and are making their third straight playoff appearance. Maybe the always enthusiastic Paris fans will give the home team the edge.
• Casey (6-3) at Athens (7-2), 2 p.m. CDT Saturday — Although it’s their first trip since 2014, the visiting Warriors are making their 31st trip to the playoffs, with one state championship and three runner-up finishes to their credit. Athens, one of the smaller schools in its conference, is making its 10th straight playoff appearance but hasn’t yet reached the championship game.
