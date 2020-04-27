VIGO LEGENDS: Vikings reached single-class sectional glory in '90

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
West Vigo High School was established in 1961 as a consolidation of smaller schools, and while the Vikings fielded many strong boys’ basketball teams over the years they were not able to come up with a basketball sectional championship for nearly three decades.
Momentum for a multi-class system was building in the early 1990s, and the format would eventually change after the 1997 tournament. The Vikings had annually battled bigger schools from Terre Haute for sectional honors, but took advantage of a change of assignments in 1990 to win the South Vermillion Sectional for what would be their only victory in the one-class era.
The Vikings had a talented team – led by Steve Scank, Jimmy Maples and Cory DeGroote (son of Coach Steve DeGroote) – and compiled a 15-5 record in the regular season.
West Vigo, Northview and Riverton Parke joined the host Wildcats in a four-team sectional, with the Vikings defeating Riverton Parke in a 102-59 mismatch and Northview edging South Vermillion by one point in the semifinal round.
Northview had defeated West Vigo during the regular season, and the Vikings were hoping for revenge. They jumped out to a 24-14 lead after one quarter, led 37-29 at halftime and 52-43 after three quarters. The Knights, however, responded with a strong fourth-quarter effort to send the game into overtime.
Scank, who led the Vikings with 23 points, hit a pair of free throws with seven seconds left and West Vigo had its elusive sectional title.
“Next to watching my children be born, this has to be the greatest experience of my life,” Coach DeGroote told the Tribune-Star afterwards.
The Vikings advanced to the regional at Hulman Center and met Shakamak in the semifinals. The Lakers were led by high-scoring guard Michael Allen, who led his team with 21 points, and defeated West Vigo 55-50 to end the Vikings’ great season.
But nothing could take the joy away from their greatest basketball victory in school history.
