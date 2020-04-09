Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s.
We hope you enjoy it.
The significance of a state championship grows with time, especially when it remains unmatched.
Two teams from Terre Haute North’s earliest years won Indiana High School Athletic Assocation state titles.
They were coach Bill Welch’s boys cross country squad in the fall of 1972 and coach Don Jennings’ baseball team in the spring of 1974. No Vigo County boys teams before or since have won IHSAA crowns, in any sport.
“When we won the state championship in ‘74, I thought that was a pretty big deal,” Jennings told the Tribune-Star in 2009.
“I never thought that would follow me throughout the years. Hardly a week goes by, or a month goes by, when somebody doesn’t mention that.”
Welch’s cross country runners broke Terre Haute’s long title drought on a cool Saturday morning in ‘72. His top five, the “Five J’s,” ran 2½ miles in less than 13 minutes. Senior John Roscoe placed fifth at that state meet in 12 minutes, 23 seconds, followed by juniors Jeff Claretto (12:28) and Joe Ofsansky (12:49), sophomore John Reedy (12:53) and junior Jim Rice (12:59). North’s 99 team points easily defeated second-place Southport’s 131. Four Patriots later set a high school indoor track and field record for the four-mile relay that stood for 30 years. Several of Welch’s runners earned college scholarships. Yet, their dedication to early morning workouts and competitiveness made the biggest difference.
“It wasn’t because they had such incredible talent,” Welch said in the summer of 2017. “It was because they worked hard.”
A year and a half later, Jennings’ baseball team added another state trophy in the North display case. The Patriots capped a 25-2 season by routing Indianapolis Marshall 12-1 in the state championship game at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette, as North senior Nate Mills pitched a four-hitter. The Patriots’ run total stood as an IHSAA title game record until 1996.
North had no shortage of talent. Mills, a pitcher and center fielder, earned first-team All-State status, catcher and cleanup hitter Faye Spetter was named second-team All-State and second baseman Curt Phillips received the IHSAA’s L.V. Phillips Award for mental attitude. All three were seniors. Mills’ pitching counterpart, junior Tim Mundy, was an Indiana All-Star a year later.
Like the ‘72 cross country team, the ‘74 baseball team prepared well en route to its state title.
“You have to get some breaks, but you have to made your good breaks and you have to have good luck,” Jennings said. “I’ve always told them, good luck is when opportunity meets preparation. Bad luck is when you don’t prepare, I guess.”
