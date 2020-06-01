Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2010s. We hope you enjoy it.
T.J. Collett had a sophomore season for the ages in 2014 with a .536 batting average, 17 home runs and 51 RBI, but his play was only one part of a memorable season for Terre Haute North baseball.
The Patriots reached the Class 4A title game but left 10 runners stranded in a 2-1 loss to Noblesville.
Fay Spetter, who was an assistant coach in 2014 and the head coach in 2015 when North returned to the state finals, said the Patriots were an incredible defensive team.
"We had Zach Milam at third base. You couldn't get it past him. Same way in center field with Lane Dransfield," Spetter recalled. "Those two were gems defensively. Then we had a double-play state record that year with a freshman shortstop [Austin Turner] and a senior second baseman [Jonathan Eilbracht]."
Austin Hicks put together a strong pitching performance as well, but the Patriots just could not get over the hump.
The journey to Victory Field was memorable, Spetter recalled.
"Nathan Will hit a 3-run homer in semistate that brought us out of a 4-0 deficit. vs. Castle," Spetter said. "And we beat Cathedral in regional. They had us down 4-2 going into the bottom of the fifth and Dransfield hit bases-loaded double that put us up."
The Patriots lost most of its starters, but still managed to find its way back to the state finals in 2015, losing 3-2 to Penn to finish the year with a 21-12 record.
"We lost quite a few, which says a lot for T.J.," Spetter said. "He was a kid that everyone respected and wanted to be like. He brought that to practice every day."
Skylar Szynski of Penn held North to just three hits, but the Patriots still almost rallied. Brett Herndon hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, but North left him stranded.
For the Patriots, it was one of the best two-year performances by any team in its history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.