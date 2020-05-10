Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 2000s. We hope you enjoy it.
For supporters of Terre Haute South High School athletics, 2001 and 2002 were special years.
Not only did the Braves' girls tennis team capture the state championship in June 2001 at Indianapolis North Central, but their girls basketball team brought home the Class 4A state title in March 2002. That remains the only IHSAA state championship won by any Vigo County basketball team — girls or boys.
For South's girls tennis program — coached by Bill Blankenbaker — it had reached the championship match in 1999 and 2000, losing to Indianapolis North Central 3-2 and Park Tudor 4-1 respectively.
With five of its top seven players being seniors in the spring of 2001, hopes were high that the Braves could finally get over the state-title hump.
And they did.
Facing Anderson Highland after edging top-ranked Indianapolis North Central 3-2 in the state semifinal match, they posted a 5-0 triumph to conclude a 20-0-1 campaign. Also, South senior Lauren Clary, was named the tournament's Mental Attitude Award winner.
Clary won her final match 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Her younger sister, junior Kristen Clary, won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and senior Helen Hildebrand won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Amberlee Jackson and Katie Knepper combined to win 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 and the senior duo of Michelle Favila-Laura Hodge won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 2.
Little did Kristen Clary know, another state championship would be in her future.
With Clary starting alongside Melanie Boeglin at guard, the 2001-02 South girls basketball team — coached by Alan Maroska — routed South Bend Riley 63-42 in the Class 4A state championship game. Reicina Russell, a 6-foot-6 junior center, exploded for 31 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots, while Boeglin added 10 points and Clary dished out seven assists.
The Braves finished 24-2 and South's Darci Rector received the Class 4A Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award.
"I was nervous," Russell admitted 10 years later, "but I was eager."
If Russell was nervous, she didn't play like it.
Commented
