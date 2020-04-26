VIGO LEGENDS: Miller shined for the Vikings in the early 90s

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Bridget Miller, now Bridget Short, is one of the most decorated athletes in Vigo County history, male or female, earning 16 varsity letters at West Vigo from 1988-92 – four each in basketball, softball, track and volleyball.
She was a state finalist in the shot put, set single-game and career school records for points and rebounds, scored over 1,000 points in her basketball career, was a member of the 1990 sectional and regional championship volleyball team, earned the most varsity letters in Vigo County and received the McMillan Award for most outstanding female athlete in Vigo County during her senior year.
After high school, Miller attended Olney Central College on a basketball scholarship. Miller finished her college studies at Indiana State University, including a master’s degree in elementary education. She coached volleyball for four years and basketball for two years at West Vigo Middle School.
In 2012, she was inducted into the West Vigo Athletic Hall of Fame.
At her induction, Miller recalled many fond memories from her athletic career.
“My fondest memory of high school athletics would have to be winning the regional championship in volleyball and the good times that my volleyball team shared with our wonderful coach, Faith Hatcher,” she said.
