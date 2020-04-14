Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s. We hope you enjoy it.
Athletic talent was only one facet of Malcolm “Cam” Cameron's success at Terre Haute South High School from 1976 to '79. Cameron's sports IQ turned him into an additional coach on the basketball court and the football field.
As a first-season, sophomore quarterback for the Braves, Cameron – the stepson of then-Indiana State University football coach Tom Harp – was allowed to call his own plays by South Coach Bob Clements.
“He just did what we would do in that situation anyway,” Clements once explained. “All the kids respected him. He just has that certain thing about him. The other kids saw it, and he had it.”
In basketball, he ran the South backcourt alongside fellow guard Richard Wilson as that duo helped the Braves reach the Final Four of the Indiana high school state tournament three consecutive years. South Coach Gordon Neff called Cameron “our field general.”
Not surprisingly, Cameron's career destiny would be coaching – one season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, five as Indiana University's head coach, eight more years as an NFL assistant and offensive coordinator, and 14 in the same roles on the major college level as of 2017. He also played basketball and football at IU, including a stint with Coach Bob Knight's 1983 Big Ten Conference championship squad. But Cameron's three seasons at South featured some of the greatest moments in Terre Haute sports history.
He and the Braves hoops team never won the state title, but they came as close as any Vigo county boys squad has to taking the crown. South lost the 1978 championship game by a point, 65-64, in overtime to Muncie Central. A year later, the Braves lost again to Muncie Central in overtime in the semifinal round of the Final Four, and Cameron received the Trester Award for mental attitude.
As South's quarterback, Cameron passed for a school-record 2,341 yards and 27 touchdowns, guided the Braves to an 8-2 record as a senior and earned All-American honors. He won the McMillan Award as the county's best athlete twice.
A career on the sidelines was brewing, all along, though. “When I sat here at Terre Haute South High School, I made a goal to become the best football coach I could possibly be and to be the best football coach in the country,” Cameron told the Tribune-Star in 2003. “And I'm still working toward those goals.”
