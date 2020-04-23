VIGO LEGENDS: Braves of '88 were one of the best

Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1980s. We hope you enjoy it.
Led by future National Football League tight end Tony McGee, the 1988 Terre Haute South Vigo football squad was certainly a force to be reckoned with.
The Braves began the season with four straight wins before suffering a 38-7 loss to Ben Davis. Terre Haute South averaged 29.2 points per game to begin the year.
After losing to the Giants, the team went on a seven-game winning streak to conclude the regular season. A 52-28 loss to Ben Davis in the first round of the Indiana High School Athletic Association playoffs ended the year.
McGee, who went on to an outstanding collegiate career at Michigan, was one of the catalysts for the Braves offense. A two-sport standout in high school, he also proved to be a very good basketball player.
As a senior for Terre Haute South, McGee hauled in 29 passes for 620 yards and four touchdowns. Doubling as a defensive end, he had 60 tackles along with 10 sacks and nine tackles for loss.
McGee went on to play at Michigan, where he was a tight end from 1989 to 1992. He started 12 games for the 1992 Wolverine team and hauled in 38 passes for 467 yards and six touchdowns. During the 1993 Rose Bowl, McGee caught six passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
A second-round draft pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1993, McGee went on to play for 11 seasons with the Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants.
