Editor’s note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled “Legends Through The Decades.” The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1990s. We hope you enjoy it.
Armed with a roster including five future college players and two eventual pros, everybody knew that Terre Haute South’s boys’ basketball team was loaded in the 1991 season and was poised for a long tournament run.
The Braves rolled through the sectional, defeating rival Terre Haute North 64-50 in the semifinals and Northview 67-49 in the championship game for their 14th sectional title in the 20-year history of the school. Senior Brian Evans, who would eventually be the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten Conference for Indiana University, led South with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Junior Steve Hart, who would play collegiately at Indiana and Indiana State and also in the NBA Developmental League, added 16 points.
Upstart South Putnam, a school with a fraction of the enrollment of Terre Haute South, surprised the Braves for the first half of their regional semifinal game and led 24-22 at the half. South responded with an 18-4 outburst in the third period, breaking the game open on its way to a 59-44 win.
The Braves met White River Valley in the regional final, trailing 20-16 after one period but rebounding with a 29-point second period to break the game open. South emerged with a 90-76 win, led by 24 points from Jeremy Harrold and 22 from Evans.
South then moved on to the Evansville Semistate at Roberts Stadium and a first-round matchup with Jeffersonville in a battle of two teams with 21-3 records. The Braves led a close first half by a 43-41 score at the intermission, but opened the second half on a 23-4 run to break the game open and record a 96-77 victory.
South left no doubt to its superiority in the first quarter of the semistate finals against Vincennes Lincoln, pouring in 30 points in the first eight minutes. The Braves went on to shoot 80 percent in the first half, hitting 20 of 25 shot overall and 7 of 9 from 3-point range.
Yet, Vincennes battled back and made a game of it. The Alices won each of the final three quarters, including a 32-22 advantage in the final period, but couldn’t come all the way back and fell 93-87.
Evans led the Braves with 32 points, nine rebounds and five steals.
The Braves earned their fourth state finals trip, and first since a three-year Final Four run from 1977-79, and met Indianapolis Brebeuf in the semifinals. The high-scoring South team which had averaged more than 94 points per game in the semistate was held to just 39 points in a 13-point loss to Brebeuf.
Jeff Hutz, who would go on to star at Washington University in St. Louis, was the only Brave in double figures with 16 points. Alan Henderson, who would become a teammate of Evans at IU, led Brebeuf with 26 points.
The state finals appearance would be the last one for a Terre Haute team under the single-class system that would be replaced starting with the 1998 season.
