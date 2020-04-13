Editor's note: In 2017, the Tribune-Star published a book titled "Legends Through The Decades." The idea was to pick out the five most memorable athletes and teams from each decade from the 1950s onward.
With live sports at a standstill, we elected to re-run the chapters from the book in excerpts. Understand that the athletes and teams are not ranked. We chose not to rank them and to let them stand on their own as those who produced the most memorable legacies.
Here, we continue on with the 1970s. We hope you enjoy it.
Terre Haute South cut down a lot of nets in the winters of 1977, '78 and '79. None of their cuttings followed an IHSAA state championship at Hoosier Hysteria's grandest stage in that era – Indianapolis' Market Square Arena – but the Braves gave Terre Haute plenty of exciting memories from that spectacular trio of seasons.
Coach Gordon Neff's teams reached Indiana's Final Four three consecutive years under the state's former single-class tournament system.
The first Indy trip in March of '77 thrilled the community, but ended quickly in disappointment. South lost big in the morning semifinal, 66-45 to East Chicago Washington, thanks to 37 points by Senators star Drake Morris.
The Braves endured tragedy the following season. All of South's starters returned except graduated standout Mike Joyner, who went to the University of Evansville on a basketball scholarship. In December 1977, a plane crash in Evansville took the lives of 29 people, including Joyner, his UE teammates and their coach. His former teammates soldiered on through the high school season, won another semistate and then played an unforgettable pair of Final Four games.
Their powerhouse lineup included forward Will Uzzell, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound senior averaging 21 points per game, along with fellow a pair of junior guards averaging a combined 23 points per game, Cam Cameron and Richard Wilson; senior frontcourt regulars Tony Watson and Tom Ennis; junior forward Jim Bogle; and 6-8 sophomore Kevin Thompson.
In the '78 Final Four semifinal, that South group beat Merrillville in 54-53 overtime thriller on a free throw by Wilson and 18 points from Uzzell. In the title game against Muncie Central, the Braves trailed 62-60 with three seconds left when Wilson heaved a desperation shot from just inside halfcourt to tie the score and force overtime. Wilson's dramatic shot – his second of two such bombs that day – would've been a 3-pointer today and given South the championship. Instead, Muncie star Jack Moore led the Bearcats in OT, as they won 65-64. The Braves finished 23-7 as runners-up.
The 1979 Final Four semifinal pitted South and Muncie Central in rematch. “We all want Muncie Central,” Neff said, going into the game. But the Bearcats, armed with a different star in Ray McCallum, stung the Braves – led by Cameron and Wilson playing in their third straight Final Four – in another overtime heartbreaker, 60-55.
Despite the setbacks, South's streak of Final Fours remains among the pinnacles of local sports history.
