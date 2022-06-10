Victory Field is goal for Miners, Lakers

Jacob Harden has already seen what's in store for his Linton High School baseball team a week from now.
The Miners will have to do a little bit of work Saturday to make their coach's vision a reality, of course, and so do the Shakamak Lakers.
The two SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference rivals are in 1 p.m. semistate games Saturday, Linton against Centerville in a Class 2A game at Mooresville and Shakamak against Tecumseh in a Class A game at Jasper.
Victories on Saturday will send both teams to Victory Field for their respective state championship games. It's a return trip for Shakamak, which lost to Washington Township in the Class A championship game a year ago, and in a mystical sense Linton has been there recently too.
"It has been our goal and dream to win a state championship," said Harden, the first-year coach of the Miners. "From Day 1 we adopted the saying '618' to symbolize June 18, state championship Saturday.
"Early this winter I had a vivid dream of being on a yellow bus in downtown Indy," Harden continued. "I remember seeing seniors Bracey Breneman and Japheth House looking out the windows, grinning ear to ear. We were on our way to Victory Field."
Former Linton coach Bart Berns, who has been battling a serious health issue, has been a mentor to Harden and an inspiration to all the Miners this season, and Harden shared that dream with Berns.
"He got goosebumps," Harden recalled. "I remember asking him, 'Wouldn't that be something if we can make a run and that becomes a reality?' It is amazing to think that we are one win away."
All but a few of coach Jeremy Yeryar's Lakers rode their own yellow bus through Indianapolis last year, and several members of the Shakamak coaching staff no doubt still remember their own arrivals at Victory Field in other years.
Last Saturday was the 14th regional championship for Shakamak, led by infielder Brady Yeryar and his .561 batting average and by pitcher/catcher Oscar Pegg (.408, 12 homers, 48 RBI, 2.93 earned run average).
Tecumseh won its 11th baseball regional last week and is led by Conner Anglin, a .476 hitter and a pitcher with a 5-2 record and a 1.13 earned run average.
Linton and Centerville are both appearing in semistate baseball games for the first time, so emotions in both dugouts Saturday will probably be through the roof.
Linton's top hitter has been Gabe Eslinger at .559. Eslinger, Breneman and Jaydan Miller have combined for 27 homers, while Luke McDonald (5-2, 1.62) and Nathan Frady (4-1, 2.17) are the leaders of the pitching staff.
Centerville is led offensively by a pair of senior twins, Jamari Pamplin (.438) and Javontae Pamplin (.405). Pitching appears to be Centerville's strength, with Jacob Crowe the workhouse (9-3, 1.89) while two others have lower ERAs.
If the winds are blowing out at either or both ballparks Saturday, that could be to the advantage of the SWIAC teams. Centerville hasn't displayed much power and Tecumseh doesn't have a player with more than two homers for the season.
And should the conference rivals both reach Victory Field, it's expected to be the last time they will for a least a season or two. A return to the championship game is expected to bump Shakamak up to 2A in 2023 baseball because of the Indiana High School Athletic Association's success factor.
