Kade Kline has enjoyed his first American Legion baseball season, and hopes it still has a while to go.
The multi-position standout for Wayne Newton Post 346 said Tuesday, "I like [American Legion baseball] a lot more than any other baseball I've played. There's more independence. I like playing more games, and the coaches just let you play."
Kline spoke prior to his team's game at Sullivan, a hastily arranged matchup to prepare both teams for this weekend's upcoming regional tournament at Terre Haute North's Don Jennings Field. And his appreciation for playing more games has been drastically affected by several factors this summer.
The long and illustrious tradition for Post 346 has included many summers during which the team picked up at least 30 wins — more than 40 on at least one occasion. The 2021 team enters postseason play on Friday with less than 20 games under its belt.
"We lost some games for a good reason: Terre Haute North and Northview were both in high school regional games [the weekend Post 346 was scheduled to play in a tournament]," manager Scott Moore said Tuesday. "And we've probably lost as many to weather as we've been able to play [including four last weekend]."
"There are fewer [American Legion] teams now," added Sullivan manager Tony Steimel, whose team has played one less game than Post 346 has. "You've got to travel so far to get games."
Kline missed seasons like that, with upwards of 50 games. "I was a Junior Sycamore for two or three years [of summer baseball]," he said Tuesday. "Last year would have been my first season [with Post 346], but then we had COVID."
The recent Terre Haute South graduate has made the most of his opportunities this summer, however.
"He's a great guy to have," Moore said. "He plays hard, he's a good teammate and he's a great kid to coach. He's probably the fastest guy on the team, and leads us in batting average. He brings a lot to the table."
Position versatility is important to an American Legion team too, and Kline more than fits that bill. Between his spring at South and his summer with Post 346, he's played every position except shortstop and catcher, emphatically declining to work behind the plate. He's done that in the past, he admitted, but that was at Riley Rec League "when there was a fast pitcher that nobody else could catch and it was me or nothing," he said.
Keeping the different responsibilities of all those positions straight is probably not a challenge for Kline, who was named an Academic All-State player recently by the Indiana Baseball Coaches Association and who will be playing next season at Rose-Hulman.
"He's a good student, No. 1, and he'll have a good opportunity at Rose-Hulman," Moore said. "He deserves everything he's getting."
"I plan to go there and get some sort of engineering degree," Kline said of his plans as a future Engineer. "That's all I've got so far."
More current are his plans for this coming weekend.
"In theory [we will win the regional]," he said. "We've lost to Sullivan before, but we should be pretty good as long as we don't mess ourselves up."
Regional schedule
At Terre Haute North
Friday — Post 346 vs. Crawfordsville, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday — Sullivan vs. Friday's winner, Noon; Friday's loser vs. Noon loser, 4 p.m.
Sunday — Saturday's winners, 1 p.m.; second game if necessary
