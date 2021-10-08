VCSC releases statement on Fougerousse dismissal

Vigo County School Corporation released a reason for the dismissal of former Terre Haute South volleyball coach Libbi Fougerousse after a public records request filed by the Tribune-Star.
The VCSC statement is as follows:
“Terre Haute South High School recommended to the Vigo County School Corporation Board of School Trustees that the tenure of Libbi Fougerousse as Varsity Volleyball Coach end. The reason for this recommendation was due to Ms. Fougerousse’s lack of judgment and professionalism in communications and interactions with students, refusal to follow guidance of the Terre Haute South High School administration, and failure to follow protocols.
Under state law, the school corporation is required to make public record the reason for dismissal. However, the details of why Terre Haute South came to the conclusion it did were not revealed.
In the public records request, the school corporation denied further details under the aegis of the deliberate material exception and attorney-client privilege.
Fougerousse was dismissed on Sept. 21 after being told the previous day that she would be let go. At the time, South’s volleyball team had an 18-2 record. On Sept. 22, Madison Minnick was named as Fougerousse’s replacement and she coached her first game the following evening.
