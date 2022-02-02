Valley wrestlers preparing for regional

Mother Nature has added some drama to preparations by Wabash Valley wrestlers for Saturday’s Bloomington South Regional.
The announcement Tuesday that Vigo County schools would be closed and extracurricular activities canceled on Wednesday came as Terre Haute South’s practice was almost finished and coach Gabe Cook was quick to inform his wrestlers that they would need to find ways to at least get cardio exercises done at home.
Weight allowances for missed practice days, which sometimes occur, are not something the competitors should assume will happen, Cook stressed.
Assuming the wrestling will take place as scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday — perhaps another thing that should not be assumed — the regional round is one in which competitors know early whether they’ve had a bad day or a good day. Then, if they’ve had a good day, they have the rest of the day to determine just how good a day it was.
First-round matches Saturday are “win and go on or lose and go home,” Terre Haute North coach Beau Pingleton noted. “And anything can happen.”
The four survivors of the opening matches in each weight class then compete twice more to determine first through fourth place.
“My goal is to be on the podium at state,” South wrestler Nate Lommock said this week, “and regionals play a big part of that. If you win the regional, you can get to the state without having to wrestle another regional champion at the semistate.”
South has the biggest contingent of Valley wrestlers at Bloomington on Saturday, 10 wrestlers plus two alternates. North will have seven in the competition, Northview six, West Vigo four and Sullivan just one, although he’s a good one: two-time state finalist Lane Gilbert, still just a junior.
Lommock will be favored to reach his fourth straight semistate, and so far is the only South wrestler to get there as a freshman (although Coy Bender could join him on that list later this week).
Lommock is wrestling at 145 pounds after advancing at 152 as a freshman and at 160 the past two seasons.
“Before the season started, I was probably the heaviest I’ve ever been,” the South senior said, “but I’m stronger than just about all my opponents [at 145].”
Another senior with the state finals as a goal is North’s Sammy Saunders, a 195-pounder who wrestled occasionally at 220 during the regular season. Saunders, ranked ninth in the state, reached the “go round” at Jasper a year ago and wants to go farther than that.
“Definitely the competition is getting better [as the tournament goes along],” Saunders said this week. “I have to stay healthy and wrestle with high intensity. Put pressure on my opponent at all times. Stay calm and focused.”
“We’ve just got to train hard this week and prepare to the best of our ability,” Pingleton said. “We’ve seen the majority of the teams [we’ll compete against] and we’re looking forward to a fun day.”
Asked how many of his wrestlers could move on, Cook answered, “All of them can. We’ve had 4s beat 1s before . . . I’m feeling pretty good about [the Braves].”
The practice interruptions are just something that has to be dealt with, Cook added.
“Hopefully we’ve done enough,” he said, “and everybody is in the same situation. These guys have been doing it long enough to know what to do when they’re not in the [school] building.”
