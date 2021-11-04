Wabash Valley high school football teams are looking forward to burnishing scanty playoff records this week, as Indiana teams play for sectional championships and Illinois teams go into the second round of their playoffs.
Tradition is not on the side of the teams from the Tribune-Star area, in other words. But, to adjust an old cliche slightly, football games are won or lost on the field, not in some musty record books, and history can be made in several places this weekend.
Here's what's in store on Friday and Saturday.
• Parke Heritage (9-2) at Riverton Parke (4-6), 7 p.m., Class A Sectional 45 — Leave early for this game. Not only is a huge crowd expected for a game between rivals less than 10 miles apart, but Riverton Parke's Future Farmers of America are having a tailgate.
The two teams met a month ago, the Wolves winning 48-20 on their own field, but Riverton Parke avenged a bigger loss last week by beating Covington. Parke Heritage has never won a sectional, but of course this is only the fourth one the Wolves have played in and they've also never had a losing season. Riverton Parke is trying for just its second sectional championship.
The strategy for the home team is simple: run the ball and keep the clock running. The strategy for the visitors is almost as basic: stop the run as much as possible and score enough points to make running the ball a bad idea for their opponent.
• Evansville Memorial (9-2) at Northview (9-1), 7:30 p.m., Class 4A Sectional 24 — Leave early for this game. Northview fans will be out in force, there's no rain expected so the band might perform, and Memorial might bring a few fans too.
Memorial finished the season ranked eighth in the state (seventh by Sagarin ratings) and the Knights were ranked ninth (eighth by Sagarin). But one of Memorial's two losses was to the Jasper team that Northview beat on the road two weeks ago. Memorial has won 14 sectional championships, Northview is looking for its first.
One key to this game might be if Memorial can find Northview quarterback Dillon White. Evansville Reitz lost him plenty of times last week.
• North Central (5-5) at Springs Valley (9-1), 7:30 p.m., Class A Sectional 48 — Leave early for this game. Springs Valley is a long way off, and you're guaranteed to get behind a leaf-peeper or two on a winding, two-lane road somewhere. If you get there early, head for the casino.
Springs Valley is ranked sixth in the state (same for Sagarin) and North Central is ranked 17th by Sagarin, but the Thunderbirds may have played a tougher schedule. Both teams beat Eastern Greene (46-10 for the Blackhawks, 46-12 for the T-birds) and Perry Central (17-6 and 18-14). Springs Valley has won four sectionals, but all were in a five-year stretch that ended in 1992. The Thunderbirds won their only sectional three years ago.
If the long bus ride doesn't affect the visitors, they should have enough team speed to make this game interesting.
• Rochester (9-1) at Paris (7-3), 3 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Class 4A playoffs — Leave early for this game. Paris fans will turn out to see if their team can make history, and Rochester isn't so far away that its fans won't arrive to see history continue.
Last week's victory at Mt. Zion was just the second playoff win in Paris history. Rochester has won seven Class 4A championships — all in an eight-year span from 2010 through 2017 — and is the top-seeded team in the state in Class 4A. The Rockets' only loss came against Loyola Academy, the top-seeded team in Class 8A.
I don't know coach Jeremy Clodfelder — who also directed the other Paris playoff win — all that well, but well enough to predict that if I were tracking his word usage this week I'd guess that "opportunity" was pretty near the top of the list.
