Thanks to a great year by the Western Indiana Conference and a pretty significant turnout from the Wabash Valley Classic, the Valley will be well represented Saturday when 64 boys high school basketball teams throughout Indiana vie for regional championships.
The WIC will be represented by league champion Sullivan, runner-up Northview and third-place finisher Greencastle in two of the three nearby Class 3A tournaments, and all three of those teams played in the Classic — Greencastle winning that — along with Linton, Parke Heritage, Classic runner-up Bloomington South (which hasn't lost since its title game against the Tiger Cubs) and Kouts.
Shakamak was entered in the Classic, but forced to drop out for COVID-19 reasons, so that makes eight of the 16 Classic entrants also moving to the second round of postseason play.
Wabash Valley teams are involved in five different regionals today, with possibilities for regular-season rematches a week from now in Class 3A and Class 2A semistate games.
Three of those five regionals have just one ranked team competing, including sixth-ranked Linton at the Class 2A Southridge Regional. Today's other two tournaments of Valley interest include three ranked teams, potentially good news for Sullivan and Parke-Heritage.
Site by site, here's what Saturday looks like.
• Class 3A Greencastle Regional — The ranked team is Guerin Catholic, which plays the host Tiger Cubs in the second semifinal game. Northview and Beech Grove, which would be making its third straight trip to McAnally Center if COVID hadn't happened in 2020, play the 10 a.m. opener.
Beech Grove is "athletic, aggressive defensively and very balanced offensively," said coach Michael Byrum of Northview.
To a man, the Knights feel they survived a sectional without playing at the top of their game, which gives them high hopes for the weekend.
"I think we've still got another level to reach," said senior guard Brevin Cooper.
"We know we need to play better, but we're capable of much more [than we showed at the sectional]," Byrum said. "We've got to handle the basketball and dominate the glass — limit [Beech Grove] to one shot and get multiple offensive rebounds ourselves."
"Defense and rebounding are the two main things," said senior Caleb Swearingen.
• Class 3A Washington Regional — Three Division I big men, 6-foot-9 Blake Sisley of Heritage Hills and 6-9 Trey Kaufman and 6-7 Kooper Jacobi of Silver Creek, will battle it out in the first game between two teams that have been dominant in Class 3A basketball in the south for three seasons, with Silver Creek the most recent 3A champion.
That leaves an unranked but dangerous Connersville team to face Sullivan in the second game, and the Golden Arrows may have exorcized a few of their Hatchet House demons after winning a sectional there a week ago.
The perfect scenario for coach Jeff Moore and his Arrows? Use their familiarity with the gym to win in the afternoon, then face an opponent that might be physically — and mentally — spent from a knock-down, drag-out opener.
• Class 2A Greenfield-Central Regional — Facing the unranked team might work out even better for the Wolves, who will have the additional advantage of extra rest if they can beat Triton Central before Shenandoah and Covenant Christian play in the second contest.
"We're going up Saturday to win," coach Rich Schelsky of Parke-Heritage said this week, "but Triton Central is a hot team. They were probably only the third-most expected team to win their sectional, but they're similar to us — a lot of athletic, tough kids with football backgrounds . . . anybody who makes it this far has a chance."
Shenandoah has three 1,000-point scorers on its team, players who competed unsuccessfully against Linton in the 2019 semistate, but hangs its hat on its defense, while Covenant Christian loves to run, so the second game will be a contrast of styles.
"Shenandoah is probably the favorite," Schelsky said. "We've got to do what we do defensively. If we can keep a team under 50 [points] we have an opportunity to win."
It's the second straight sectional title but first regional appearance for Parke-Heritage.
• Class 2A Southridge Regional — Linton's Miners won a 2019 regional at Paoli and didn't get to play in one a year ago. Their experience, their ranking and potential Indiana All-Star Lincoln Hale makes them the on-paper favorite. But danger lurks everywhere.
Saturday's opener between the last two regional host teams matches a Paoli team that appeared to have Linton beaten for 31 minutes and 59 seconds two years ago — Hale assisting Sammy Robbins for the game-winner at the buzzer — with this year's host team. Southridge doesn't have a spectacular record but the Raiders do have a spectacular athlete — Southridge multi-sport senior Colson Montgomery makes his team a threat anytime he's on the court.
Linton's first-game foe, Southwestern, was also at Paoli two seasons ago with some of the same players, including four-year starting guard Foster Mefford. Hale and Mefford have been summer teammates, and rooted for each other two years ago when Southwestern was matched with Tell City at Paoli.
• Class A Martinsville Regional — Shakamak's plucky little Lakers may be all that stands between Tindley and a romp to next week's semistate. The Indianapolis prep school has a whopping size advantage over the other three teams, and its strength-of-schedule rating may be even more decisive.
But . . .
"Tindley is big and athletic," coach Nate O'Neall of the Lakers conceded, "but they don't shoot it well from out. We play primarily zone [defense] so we'll get defensive stops and go from there."
"We'll try to slow [the Tigers] down and hit open shots," added freshman guard J.T. May.
"We're always up for a challenge," said junior Coy Gilbert.
