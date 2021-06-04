Wabash Valley boys high school track teams scored four points in Friday night's state finals at Ben Davis, with Terre Haute South and Sullivan getting two points each.
South's points came from an eighth-place finish by Cael Light in the 1,600-meter run, while Sullivan's points came from an eighth-place finish by William Newby in the 200-meter dash.
Light was also 23rd in the 800 and Newby 13th in the 100. Newby was also on Sullivan's 16th-place 4x100 relay team.
Terre Haute North athletes competed in several events but without any top-nine finishes. The Patriots' 4x800 team was 11th and its 4x400 team 26th, while Keegan Collins was 15th in discus and Dylan Zeck 23rd and Anthony Adams 27th in the 1,600.
Northview's 4x800 team placed 25th, and Linton's Drew Smith was 24th in discus.
The girls state finals are Saturday, also at Ben Davis.
