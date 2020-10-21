Valley contingent ready for cross country semistate

Terre Haute South is happy to send its girls and boys teams into Saturday's IHSAA cross country semistate at scenic Brown County, largely because neither was a lock to get there in the first place.
The Braves' boys team — led by 2020 sectional and regional individual winner Matt Gambill, a junior, and 2018 and 2019 sectional champion Cael Light, a senior — figured to finish behind state-ranked Bloomington North (now 12th), Northview (14th), Bloomington South (15th) and Terre Haute North (22nd) in last weekend's Bedford North Lawrence Regional.
But the top five teams in each regional move on to the semistate round, so South thought it at least had a chance to grab that spot.
And it did — by a comfortable margin over sixth-place Bloomfield.
But the male Braves will need to do even better Saturday, if they want to finish in the top six and qualify for next weekend's state finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in eastern Vigo County.
"Performance ratings have us right around the eighth spot at the semistate [out of 20 teams] and most of the rankings have us further down," South boys coach Josh Lee told the Tribune-Star.
"But we have been closing the gap on what it will take to make it to the state championship each week. Led by Matt Gambill and Cael Light, we have seen progress at each of the courses we have returned to. Progress is a huge part of this team’s end goal and will be a factor in whether or not we make it out. Our Nos. 3-5 have seen a major improvement throughout the season and will decide this team’s fate."
Even if South doesn't make it out of the semistate as a team, Lee believes Gambill and Light have a good chance to advance as individuals.
"Matt Gambill, who hasn’t taken a day off since before the pandemic hit, will be right up front with the best runners in the southern portion of the state," Lee predicted. "His hard work and dedication has paid off in a huge way and I think he has yet to see his best race of the year. With him will be Light, who is looking to match or better his top-25 performance as an individual at the state meet last year. Rebounding from an oblique injury, he looked to be mostly back to form last weekend in Bedford [placing third behind Gambill and Bloomington North's Nolan Bailey] and our team will depend on this pair’s front-running ability.
"Rankings, ratings and predictions aside, a season full of uncertainty has been molded into a season of hope for this team as we are on the bubble of the state championship. We preach health and safety every day and I thank the boys and those around them for doing what it has taken to make it this far into the season."
The highest-ranked boys team in this semistate is Columbus North at No. 1. Floyd Central at No. 10 is the only other top-25 squad competing at Brown County besides the four previously mentioned BNL Regional qualifiers.
Gambill's regional time last Saturday was 15 minutes, 56 seconds. For the sectional two weeks ago at the Gibson course, he finished in 16:09.
Other regional champions he'll be up against in the semistate (and their times last weekend) are Columbus North junior Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff (15:21 at Columbus North), Jasper junior Abe Eckman (15:32 at Crawford County) and Evansville Reitz junior Alex Nolan (15:59 at Pike Central).
Meanwhile, Terre Haute South's unranked girls came in fourth in the BNL Regional. State-ranked teams ahead of them were Northview (now 11th), Bloomington North (14th) and Bloomington South (19th). The fifth-place qualifier was Edgewood.
"I believe the girls are ready to run extremely tough as a team and are excited to get back to Brown County to run fast," South girls coach Jon Lee said. "Our young athletes have gained a wealth of experience throughout the year and with three freshmen returning back to a course after racing there seven weeks prior, they will race much smarter and be ready. Our more experienced runners are also thrilled to get back to a fast course as we have raced four times at LaVern Gibson. Spending the majority of our schedule at the challenging LaVern tends to skew our rankings and cause us to be overlooked.
"We are currently on the outside looking in as far as a state-team berth in a very tough semistate and asking for a top-six finish as a team is a big ask. They know that as well as I do, but they are eager for the task at hand. We have tried to preach that rankings and predictions mean nothing once we step on the line Saturday. What’s on paper will be thrown out the door once we step off the bus in Brown County."
In addition to the BNL Regional qualifying schools, other state-ranked girls teams participating Saturday are No. 3 Columbus North and No. 9 Floyd Central (two spots ahead of Northview).
Northview coach Tim Rayle thinks his group of girls — keyed by sectional winner and regional runner-up Gnister Grant (19:51 and 18:56 respectively) — can compete with anyone.
“I’m confident we’ll move onto the state finals as the girls have never looked better in practice than they have this week," he assessed. "Bloomington North will be out to get us from upsetting them at the regional. Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Floyd Central and Columbus North will provide the toughest competition in this meet. As we showed in the regional, if all seven of our girls are on, we can run with the top teams in the state. We look to challenge those four outstanding programs for the team title.
"Gnister [a freshman] has been our No. 1 finisher all season. Our Nos. 2 through 7 runners have been closing the gap, making us a much stronger team. I look for Gnister and six more Knights to be frontrunners."
