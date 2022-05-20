The Terre Haute South boys track and field sectional nearly made it under the wire on Thursday, but threatening weather prevented completion of the meet.
All but the shot put was completed before lightning and rain stopped the meet for good.
On completion of the shot put on Friday, Terre Haute South won the sectional with a team score of 132, out-distancing Northview by 13 points.
The star of the sectional was Northview's Nolan White. White won two individual events (1,600, 3,200) and was on the Knights' winning 3,200 relay team. White won the 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 27.90 seconds. His 3,200-winning time was 9:54.20. White was also on Northview's runner-up 1,600 relay team.
The Knights had more advancing finishes than any other school in the individual events as the Knights claimed eight top-three spots, the threshold needed for automatic entry into the regional. Jcim Grant was Northview's other event winner as he won the 800 with a time of 2:01.39.
Another multi-event winner was Sullivan's William Newby. He won the 100 crown with a time of 10.80 seconds and the 200 at 22.20. Newby was not on Sullivan's sectional-winning 400 relay team as they won with a time of 44.11.
South had nine top three-finishes. Johnavon Rich won the long jump as he sailed 20 feet, 4 inches. Cole Welch won the discus with a throw of 132 feet-7 inches.
Other South individuals with top three finishes included Jacob Jackson (long jump), Donnie Smock (discus), Ethan Aidoo (1,600), Stephen Markle (400), Eric Haworth (800), Donnie Smack (shot put) and Tyler Marley (shot put). South also won the 1,600 relay at 3:31.40.
Terre Haute North had three individuals advance with one winner. Josiah Richardson won the delayed shot put with a distance of 52 feet, 8 inches. Colin Frank finished second in the high jump and Dylan Zeck was second in 3,200. The Patriots also finished third in the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
West Vigo also had three individuals advance. Griffin Akers won the pole vault with a clearance of 12 feet. Eli Roach (200) and Andrew Sedletzeck (high jump) also advanced.
South Vermillion had two individuals go through, including high jump winner Lucas Bush, who cleared six feet. Tristan Benskin also moved on in the discus.
