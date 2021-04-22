In a world where newspaper headlines are dominated by mass shootings, intense political squabbles and a global pandemic, it's to see nice people doing nice things once in a while.
That happened Thursday afternoon and early evening at Terre Haute South High School, where the annual Terre Haute North vs. South unified track and field meet included Northview for the first time ever.
"There are some good people in the world," said Northview unified track coach Broc Miller, a former quarterback for the Knights' football team and a current special-education teacher at the high school. "This is an example of it."
South unified coach Hilary Lucas explained that this meet was for autistic students to general-education students with no disabilities. No team scores were kept, but that didn't seem to matter to anyone in attendance.
The meet is meant to be yearly, but COVID-19 axed it from the schedule in 2020. So all three coaches got to be part of the unified experience for the first time Thursday, because different people served as coaches at North and South in 2019, and all three could not have been happier.
"I love it," emphasized Lucas, who serves as a special-education teacher for the Vigo Virtual Success Academy at the Booker T. Washington Alternative School. "I love special education, so this is where I need to be. I love every bit of it."
"These kids are so excited," stressed North unified coach Amanda Pendleton, also a special-education teacher at North. "They're so full of energy."
"Last year, most of them were pretty bummed out [about not having a season]," Miller pointed out. "They were excited to start this season.
"This is great. They don't really care how they do compared to other athletes, relatively speaking. It's a nice break from the craziness of the world."
An example of that is South's Gage Sittler, one of two seniors on the Braves' 19-member team.
He didn't place in the top three of the long jump. But you couldn't detect disappointment by the smile on his face after he topped his previous personal best of 11 feet, 4 inches by launching himself forward 11-8 on his first attempt Thursday.
"It was tough last year because COVID started and canceled our season," Sittler told the Tribune-Star. "It's nice being out here now with these guys."
And girls. Don't forget them, Gage. There were plenty of female athletes competing as well, occasionally at the same time as the boys.
North had a total of 30 athletes on its roster, with 11 being seniors. Pendleton also expressed gratitude to her "co-coach" Mandi Walker, whom she described as "my right-hand woman."
Meanwhile, the new kids — Northview — brought 20 athletes, including two seniors. Northview is where these same three teams will "battle" again for another unified track meet May 3.
Thursday's meet happened to be Senior Night for South. So Lucas' Braves looked forward to a mini-party in the school cafeteria afterward with food provided by Pizza Gallery.
Unified track results
Thursday at Terre Haute South
No team scores kept
(Top three per event)
Girls 400 relay — TH South 1:07.70, TH North 1:12.66.
Boys 400 relay — TH South 57.81, TH North 1:00.28, Northview 1:00.37.
Mixed 100 — Jacob Fowler (Nv) 13.18, Isiah Benford (THS) 13.28, Braxton Sampson (Nv) 13.57.
Mixed 400 — Christian Roembke (Nv) 1:10.08, Dawson Hoopingarner (THN) 1:12.01, Will Sommer (THN) 1:15.33.
Mixed LJ — Parker Mahurin (THS) 17-7, Adam Waters (THN) 17-2, Jacob Fowler (Nv) 15-11.
Mixed SP — Waters (THN) 45-2 1/2, Josh Howell (THS) 43-7, Parker Jordan (Nv) 34-6 1/2.
