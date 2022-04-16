Not many high school softball games are decided as quickly as was Saturday morning's nonconference game at Northview against unbeaten South Vermillion.
Kenley Minor of the Wildcats led off the game by beating out a bunt. Kalli Crouch followed by beating out another bunt. Hannah Boardman did not bunt, driving the ball over the left-field fence to give the visitors a 3-0 lead after perhaps five minutes of play.
Five innings still had to be completed before the 15-0 Wildcat win became official, but the outcome had been decided — which bothered Northview coach Kathy Vossmer.
"We knew [the Wildcats] were going to be a very good team," Vossmer said after the game, "but my team didn't show up. They got down early and you could see [surrender] in their faces."
"3-0 after the first three batters," coach Sean Boardman of South Vermillion said. "We couldn't be much better [to start the game]."
The Wildcats took their time getting to three outs in that first inning too. After Hannah Boardman's homer, two walks and an infield hit loaded the bases, a wild pitch and a throwing error allowed two runs to score, and hits by Calee Colman and Minor made it 7-0 before the Knights came to the plate.
When Northview did get to bat, South Vermillion pitcher Makenzie Mackey didn't let the Knights enjoy that either. Mackey retired the first 10 batters, gave up a hit and a walk in the bottom of the fourth, then retired the last five batters she faced on three strikeouts and two grounders back to the circle.
A Northview pitching change slowed the Wildcat offense only slightly. In the second inning, Hannah Boardman led off with a walk, courtesy runner Rosie Travioli stole second and scored on a single by Rylee Richey, and Rayven Wilson and Mackey hit back-to-back RBI doubles.
Although Minor led off the third inning with a bloop double and a stolen base, scoring on an overthrow, the next two South Vermillion batters were retired. But with two outs, the visitors tacked on four more runs — two-run singles by Mackey and Coleman — and substitutes supported Mackey's pitching the rest of the way.
Addison Latham had the only Northview hit, and was also the only Knight who batted without striking out.
"We came here and did what we wanted to do," coach Boardman concluded. "We got everybody some innings, and Mackey was dominant as always."
SOUTH VERMILLION (AB-R-H-RBI) — Minor cf 3-2-3-1, Dr.Wilson ph-cf 1-0-0-0, Crouch ss 3-1-1-0, Schimmel ph-ss 1-0-0-0, Boardman c 2-2-1-3, Travioli ph-c 1-0-1-0, T.Wilson rf 2-1-1-0, A.Smith ph-1b 1-0-0-0, Richey 1b 3-2-2-1, Pinion 2b 1-0-0-0, R.Wilson 3b 1-3-1-1, Coonce 3b 1-0-1-0, Da.Wilson pr 0-0-0-0, Mackey p 3-2-3-3, M.Smith ph 1-0-0-0, Coleman 2b 3-1-2-3, Harbaugh rf 1-0-0-0, Crim lf 2-0-0-0, Buckingham lf 1-0-0-0. Totals 31-15-16-12.
NORTHVIEW (AB-R-H-RBI) — Shepard lf 2-0-0-0, Thompson 3b 1-0-0-0, Latham c 2-0-1-0, Jones 1b 2-0-0-0, Pearce ss 2-0-0-0, Krider cf 2-0-0-0, Rhea p-2b 2-0-0-0, Miller 2b-p 2-0-0-0, O.Core rf 0-0-0-0, Basch rf . Totals 16-0-1-0.
South Vermillion=735=00=—=15
Northview=000=00=—=0
E — Latham 2, Rhea. LOB — SV 6, Northview 1. 2B — R.Wilson, Mackey, Minor. HR — Boardman. SB — Minor 2, Travioli, M.Smith. SH — Crim.
South Vermillion=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Mackey (W)=5=1=0=0=1=9
Northview=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Rhea (L)=1=6=7=7=2=0
Miller=4=10=8=8=2=5
WP — Rhea, Miller, Mackey. T — 1:29.
Next — South Vermillion (7-0) plays Tuesday at North Vermillion. Northview (3-4) plays Monday at Plainfield.
