Wayne Newton Post 346 will not be the top-seeded team when the single-elimination championship round of the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational begins on Saturday, and for the most ironic of reasons.
Although the Terre Haute team finished pool play in the American Legion baseball tournament Friday night with a 3-0 record, after a 7-0 blanking of Evansville Funkhouser Post 8, Kokomo Post 6 is also 3-0 — and so, possibly, will be the winner of a Saturday morning pool game between Illinois foes Danville and Palos City.
The ironic part? The first tiebreaker, between teams with the same record who have not played each other, is runs allowed. Kokomo won its three games while allowing just one run, all but clinching the top spot among the unbeaten teams.
Yet it's hard to believe Post 6 is playing any better defense than Post 346, which is one pitch — hit for a grand slam by a Lafayette opponent Thursday — away from three shutouts.
With manager David Will doing his usual pitch-count juggling act, the trio of Jackson McFarland, Coy Edwards and Noah Bray was never threatened Friday. They combined to allow three hits, walked four and even hit one batter but, in addition to the usual couple of outstanding plays behind them, they also got help from four Post 346 double plays in seven innings.
In the top of the first, for example, McFarland issued a rare leadoff walk to Funkhouser's leadoff batter, but he was erased moments later on a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play by catcher Ross Olsen.
In the top of the second, Funkhouser's first hitter lined a ball to the right-center gap but Tucker Helton made a diving catch. Then, after an infield hit, first baseman Sam Glotzbach turned a line drive into an unassisted twin killing.
Post 346 had taken a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Caden Mason was hit by a pitch, got to second on Cade Moore's grounder — Mason was running on the pitch — and scored on a single by Bryson Carpenter. McFarland and Logan Nicoson followed with hits of their own. And in the bottom of the second, a leadoff walk to Glotzbach, a triple by Mason and a run-scoring grounder by Moore made it 4-0.
McFarland was lifted with one out in the fourth inning and Edwards showed he knew how the game was being played by getting out of the inning in two pitches — a single, then another double-play liner to Glotzbach.
Post 346 got its final three runs in the bottom of the inning on a hit by Glotzbach, a triple by Moore, an RBI single by Carpenter and an RBI double by McFarland.
And when Edwards had his one struggling inning in the top of the sixth — two walks and a hit batter — it was Helton who came through again. With a man at first and nobody out, Helton — now playing center — roamed to the fence in right-center and took extra bases away from Funkhouser's Jackson Wannemuehler. The runner had already passed second on his way to third, thinking there was no way that ball would be caught, and was out by 50 feet on the throw back to first.
Post 346 is assured of playing its next game at North on Saturday, either as the No. 2 seed at 6:30 p.m. or as the No. 3 seed at 4.
• Sullivan loses twice — Sullivan Post 139 battled a strong Washington (Mo.) team for seven innings, losing 5-4 early Friday, but suffered a no-hitter at the hands of three Palos City pitchers and lost 8-0.
Carter McKee led Sullivan with a double and triple in the morning game, while Japheth House was 2 for 4 and Oscar Pegg had a double.
Sullivan is 0-3 for the tournament — and 0-5 overall — and could be in the one-game consolation contest Saturday against the ninth- and 10th-seeded teams. Lafayette is the 10th seed, having allowed 31 runs in its three losses. Sullivan has allowed 23 runs, but two more winless teams — Funkhouser (14 runs allowed) and Madison (21 runs allowed), play each other Saturday morning.
EVANSVILLE FUNKHOUSER (AB-R-H-RBI) — Wannemuehler cf 2-0-1-0, Vanbibber ss 2-0-0-0, Humphrey 3b 2-0-0-0, Butler 1b 3-0-1-0, Waugerman p-lf 3-0-1-0, Hermann lf-p 3-0-0-0, Thompson c 3-0-0-0, Schreiber 2b 2-0-0-0, Elpers rf 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-3-0.
POST 346 (AB-H-R-RBI) — Mason cf 1-2-1-1, Bray rf-p 1-0-0-0, Moore ss 4-1-1-2, Carpenter lf 2-2-2-2, McFarland p-dh 3-0-3-1, Edwards p-3b 0-0-0-0, Nicoson 3b 3-0-1-1, Stultz 3b 0-0-0-0, Helton rf-cf 3-0-2-0, Will 2b 3-0-0-0, Olsen c 3-0-0-0, Glotzbach 1b 2-2-1-0. Totals 25-7-11-7.
Funkhouser=000=000=0=—=0
Post 346=220=300=x=—=7
E — Glotzbach, Butler, Carpenter. DP — Post 346 4. LOB — EF 6, Post 346 4. 3B — Mason, Moore. SB — Schreiber. CS — Wannemuehler. SH — Mason.
Funkhouser=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Waugerman (L)=5=11=7=7=2=2
Hermann=1=0=0=0=0=1
Post 346=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
McFarland (W)=3.1=2=0=0=1=4
Edwards=3.1=1=0=0=2=0
Bray=0.1=0=0=0=1=1
HBP — by Waugerman (Mason), by Edwards (Humphrey). T — 1:34.
Friday's games
Palos City (Ill.) Post 1993 12, Lafayette Post 11 1
Washington (Mo.) Post 218 5, Sullivan Post 139 4
Kokomo Post 6 7, Evansville Funkhouser Post 8 1
Washington 9, Crawfordsville Post 72 6
Palos City 8, Sullivan 0
Crawfordsville vs. Danville (Ill.) Post 210
Wayne Newton Post 346 7, Funkhouser 0
Saturday's schedule
10 a.m. —Madison Post 9 vs. Funkhouser at West Vigo
10 a.m. — Danville vs. Palos City at Terre Haute North
1:30 p.m. — Lafayette vs. No. 9 seed at West Vigo
1:30 p.m. — No. 1 seed vs. No. 8 seed at North
4 p.m. — No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed at West Vigo
4 p.m. — No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed at North
6:30 p.m. — No. 2 seed vs. No. 7 seed at North
