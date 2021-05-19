Host Terre Haute North and unbeaten Sullivan both swept singles matches Wednesday in the semifinals of the girls high school tennis sectional, which adds a little interest to Thursday evening’s 5 p.m. championship match on the Patriot courts.
North is not unbeaten, but coach Amanda Lubold is excited after her team’s 5-0 win over West Vigo and its 3-1 loss at Sullivan — one singles match didn’t finish before dark — just a week ago.
“I can’t wait to play [the Golden Arrows] again,” Lubold said as Wednesday’s matches against West Vigo were winding down. “[Sullivan coach] Wes [Kirk] is a great guy, and he does a great job, but I think [Thursday’s match] will be competitive at every position.”
“I feel like we played great tennis today, and [Terre Haute] South did too,” Kirk said after his team’s 5-0 win was assured. “Both teams were very consistent, very smart and had a very good effort.”
West Vigo is a team that also won a few 3-2 matches this year by sweeping singles play, so the way Wednesday’s match with the Patriots evolved was a little surprising — especially to the Vikings.
“We had been on a hot streak lately, and [the Vikings] may have thought they had won going on to the court,” coach Kasey Chew said. “Then they found out Terre Haute North wanted it more than we did.
“Our three singles [players] carried us all season,” she added, “and that’s a lot of pressure.”
All three singles matches were close — at times. West Vigo’s Kaitlin Whitford and Ellie Easton rebounded from decisive first-set losses to Averie Shore and Caroline Effner to make things interesting — Whitford led 5-4 in the second set before losing the last three games, and Easton won a second set before Effner posted a quick third-set win — and Avery Lasecki of the Vikings led most of the first set before North’s Ye-Won Jung won nine of the last 12 games.
“I’m so proud of how the girls came out,” Lubold said. “They were focused, they played patient and they played smart.”
Sullivan’s singles lineup of Hanna Burkhart, Paige Chickadaunce and Annie Smith combined to lose just 12 games as the Arrows repeated what was a watershed win for their program just a couple of weeks ago.
“Beating South is special,” said Kirk, a former assistant for the Braves under Bill Blankenbaker, “because we know they’re a good program, and well coached.”
The entire season has been special, Kirk indicated, and he hopes there’s more to come.
“It’s made for a fun and exciting time,” he said. “The effort [from the Arrows] is always 100%, and I’m very grateful for how coachable the girls are.”
Lubold feels her team will be undaunted by the disparity in records between them and the Arrows.
“Most of our losses were very, very close,” she said, “and we’re playing our best tennis of the season right now.”
Wednesday’s loss left West Vigo with an 11-6 record, and Whitford is the only Viking senior.
“I’m very proud of this team,” Chew said. “We have very young players . . . our eyes are on next season.”
South coach Janet Rowe wasn’t thrilled with her team finishing with a losing record, but there are indications that the Braves’ downswing will be a very brief one. Reinforcements are rumored to be on the way.
“It was a building year this year,” she said. “We had no varsity experience when we started, and [the Braves] have come a long way.”
Sullivan 5, Terre Haute South 0
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Lainey Anshutz 6-1, 6-2; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Briley Ireland 6-2, 6-1; Annie Smith (S) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Morgan Williams-Sydney Williams 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich 6-3, 6-2.
Terre Haute North 5, West Vigo 0
Singles — Averie Shore (THN) def. Kaitlin Whitford 6-1, 7-5; Caroline Effner (THN) def. Ellie Easton 6-0, 2-6, 6-1; Ye-Won Jung (THN) def. Avery Lasecki 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles — Maylee Brown-Olivia Effner (THN) def. Maddy Bradbury-Abigail Meehan 6-3, 6-0; Krista Cottom-Kenley Shoults (THN) def. Ellie Davis-Corrine Houghton 6-3, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (21-0) and Terre Haute North (4-12) meet at 5 p.m. Thursday for the championship. Terre Haute South finished 6-9, West Vigo 11-6.
