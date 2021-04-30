Umpire shortage for Valley baseball is possible

The dwindling pool of high school baseball umpires — and the competition for their services — is quickly becoming a topic of conversation among Wabash Valley athletic directors.
Making matters potentially worse? So far the weather has been good, but there's certainly no guarantee it will stay that way.
"We've been fortunate so far and haven't had an issue with it," Parke Heritage AD Rich Schelsky said.
"We've only had one game so far that was going to be a game with just one umpire; it got snowed out so we lucked out with that one," agreed Trent Olson of North Central.
"To date, I have been able to fill all our slots this season but I know some ADs have had to postpone games," added Clay City's Shane Reese.
"We haven't felt the backlash of the umpire shortage; we also haven't had to cancel or postpone many contests," said Linton's Charlie Karazsia. "In times like these you see athletic directors and coaches working together so we can get these contests in."
"It hasn't affected us here at Shakamak yet," said Nate O'Neall. "We haven't had any home cancellations, but I would assume once we get some my job will become a lot harder. I know some local schools have games rescheduled and have yet to find officials."
"The umpire shortage is real and starting to show its ugly head," said Lance Walsh, the baseball chairperson for the Wabash Valley Officials Association.
Several factors seem to be keeping the number of available umpires from getting any bigger.
"Most guys want to work the state tournament and want to do high-profile games," said Terre Haute South's Ed Jarvis. "With the limited pool, most guys can do a varsity game six days a week; throw in the guys who can work college, throw in some rec leagues and we have a shortage. Canceling because of weather is even more of a program because you might not be able to find officials."
"I haven't really had any issues," said Riverton Parke's Charlie Martin, also his school's baseball coach. "I try to schedule early for the next season and I pay a competitive wage. I have tried to hire less experienced umpires as much as possible to get them varsity experience and help increase the size of the umpiring pool. I try to schedule as many JV-varsity doubleheaders as possible."
"The problem I see is that with no new ones joining [the pool of umpires], you are getting the same guys working all the games," Olson pointed out. "They are going to get burnt out working every night and doubleheaders on Saturdays.
"Coaches and fans get frustrated seeing the same guys every night, and when you get a new inexperienced official and fans and coaches are all over them, why would they want to come back? The mad scramble is really bad when we start having to do makeup games."
"My biggest challenge is with JV umpires," said Northview's Scott Buell. "I have raised our pay but it is still difficult."
"Some [umpires] are just getting out of it, some are not working at certain places due to low pay, and some baseball guys have moved over to softball because the games are so much quicker and they're making the same money," Schelsky pointed out.
"It's going to be a bigger problem as officials retire and no one takes their place," Reese said. "It's also getting to a point where officials are working travel ball events rather than high school games. We are going to have to get creative to attract and have enough officials for interscholastic athletic events."
"The average age of an official in Indiana was 55 years old and that was five or so years ago," said Walsh. "It hasn't gotten any lower. I am one of the youngest in the association that regularly does varsity games in baseball and basketball. I am 39 years old."
"I believe the length of the game compared to pay has created part of the problem," Buell added. "An official can do a varsity softball game in half the time for basically the same pay. There have been talks about potential time limits for sub-varsity games."
Finding new umpires will help the situation, and schools are being asked to help.
"I have started trying to recruit former baseball players from the area," Walsh said. "Right now we have six to eight new umpires; we need 25 to 30 more, realistically, to be able to cover games in the area. As for the schools, if they could give me names of three or four of their graduating seniors that will be staying in the area, we could create an enhanced training program . . . It's a great job for a college student — decent pay, make your own schedule, and you're outside working with a game you played and love."
"Most of these kids we have now have spent 10-plus years playing a sport they love," Jarvis agreed. "Why not give back to the sport that gave them so much and help out with officiating?"
"The problem really lies with verbal abuse at the lower levels," Walsh believes. "That is where these umpires are starting out and learning; they are not being given the opportunity to learn because they are being pushed out by verbally abusing fans and coaches.
"No one wants to deal with that for the small fees of lower level and rec league games and the time away from their families. No one is more upset after a blown call or a misinterpretation of a rule than the umpire that made it."
The WVOA and other officials associations throughout the state are doing what they can to help the problem. Tents to recruit new officials will be evident at every state-finals venue this spring.
To make it even simpler, Walsh offers to make things even simpler.
"Anyone who is interested in umpiring can contact me [lawalsh8@gmail.com]," he offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.